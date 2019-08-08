Re-Format shows design for Surrey farmhouse

Re-Format has revealed its design for a new house to replace a notorious puppy farm within the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty
The contemporary farmstead will be built on the site of Keepers Cottage Stud in Tilford, near Farnham, where John Lowe murdered Christine Lee and her daughter, Lucy, in 2014.
The project, for client RAW Element, which has received planning approval from Waverley Borough Council, involves the demolition of existing buildings on the site.
A new five-bedroom, two-storey home with outdoor swimming pool will be built, along with a pool house/guest house and a home office. The buildings will be arranged around a courtyard.
The design, which responds to the sloping woodland setting, incorporates timber-clad barn forms set on concrete bases. Green roof planting on single-storey flat roofs will provide a wildflower meadow blanket, while much of the surrounding land will be returned to natural paddocks.
The scheme is expected to start on site in October.
Project data:
Location Tilford, Surrey
Type of project Residential
Clients RAW Element
Architect Re-Format
Planning consultant Bell Cornwell
Ecologist Ecosa
Start on site October 2019
Completion TBC
Gross internal floor area Main house 729m²; total 995m²
Cost Undisclosed
Architect’s view
Matt Swanton, partner, Re-Format
Our initial response comes from the real feeling of enclosure you get from the site. A long, narrow driveway pulls you through the forest into a sloped clearing, where you feel fully contained by the pine forest.
We wanted to explore creating a further enclosure within. We had long discussions with the clients about the enclosed garden and the nature of creating a more elaborate sequence of arrival than a conventional approach from the road to the front door. This has been broken down into first arriving at the gates, approaching a concrete toothed wall with glimpses into the enclosed garden.
A gentle, sloped walk along this eroded wall then leads to a long board marked concrete wall of the main house. Turning at a gap between these two planes take you into the enclosed garden courtyard and then finally the home itself by passing under the overhang of the timber volume to announce the arrival. This overhang frames a long view out into the depths of the pine forest.
The enclosure is made by positioning the various parts of the house, pool house and office to form the garden space, with a toothed concrete wall containing the arrival side, which allows glimpses in. One section of the garden enclosure is removed with just vestigial planting remaining so as to allow views out into the depths of the pine forest as you approach the main dwelling entrance.
The palette of materials has been kept simple, with a series of larch-clad volumes creating the farmstead type arrival set-piece. The substantial level changes are dealt with in board-marked concrete and local clunch limestone, which create a series of stepped plinths on which the courtyard timber forms can rest.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.