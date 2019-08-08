Re-Format shows design for Surrey farmhouse

Re-Format has revealed its design for a new house to replace a notorious puppy farm within the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty

The contemporary farmstead will be built on the site of Keepers Cottage Stud in Tilford, near Farnham, where John Lowe murdered Christine Lee and her daughter, Lucy, in 2014.

The project, for client RAW Element, which has received planning approval from Waverley Borough Council, involves the demolition of existing buildings on the site.

A new five-bedroom, two-storey home with outdoor swimming pool will be built, along with a pool house/guest house and a home office. The buildings will be arranged around a courtyard.

The design, which responds to the sloping woodland setting, incorporates timber-clad barn forms set on concrete bases. Green roof planting on single-storey flat roofs will provide a wildflower meadow blanket, while much of the surrounding land will be returned to natural paddocks.

The scheme is expected to start on site in October.

Project data:

Location Tilford, Surrey

Type of project Residential

Clients RAW Element

Architect Re-Format

Planning consultant Bell Cornwell

Ecologist Ecosa

Start on site October 2019

Completion TBC

Gross internal floor area Main house 729m²; total 995m²

Cost Undisclosed