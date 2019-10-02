Rafael Viñoly Architects work up plans to redevelop Hackney Tesco

Rafael Viñoly Architects is drawing up proposals for the major redevelopment of a Tesco superstore in the heart of Hackney, east London

The practice behind London’s divisive Walkie Talkie tower has been appointed by developer Hackney Walk to design a replacement supermarket, offices, and 530 homes on the 1.4ha Hackney Central site.

While still early days for the scheme, a scoping report submitted to Hackney Council outlines plans for a range of buildings of up to 19 storeys.

According to the consultation proposals for 55 Morning Lane, the scheme will be broken up in phases with the Tesco car park on the west of the site developed first.

The supermarket would then move into its new home on the newly redeveloped car park and phase 2, a collection of six buildings, would go ahead.

Hackney Council owns the freehold of the triangular site, which is bordered by Mare Street, Morning Lane, and the overground train line across its northern edge.

When it purchased the plot in 2017, for a reported £55 million, the council described it as a ‘once in a generation’ opportunity to secure a ’more socially valuable scheme’ than would be delivered by a private housebuilder.

It entered into a deal with Hackney Walk, the developer behind the David Adjaye-designed Hackney Walk fashion hub next to the supermarket, to deliver the scheme, which will also be funded by Dukeminster.

Written into the deal is a commitment to providing at least 20 per cent affordable housing as part of the project, though this is below Hackney’s policy of 50 per cent.

Jack Basrawy of Hackney Walk said: ‘The ambition is to provide new homes and shops plus commercial and office space, with the potential for hundreds of new jobs.

‘The existing Tesco store will continue to remain open on the 1.4ha site during the construction and a new Tesco store is planned as part of the development.

’We have conducted some early consultation with local people in order to understand what they value most so their views can shape any future scheme, and we plan on presenting more detailed proposals for the site towards the end of the year.’

A Michael Aukett Architects-designed scheme for the same site, locally dubbed the ‘Tesco Towers’, was refused by Hackney Council in 2010.

More details on the plans are expected later this year.