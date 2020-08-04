Quartet of Weston Williamson housing schemes get the green light

Councillors have approved four housing schemes designed by Weston Williamson + Partners in south London

Merton Council’s Planning Applications Committee granted consent to the practice’s quartet of projects at the same virtual meeting earlier this month.

All four of the proposals are backed by the local authority’s development company Merantun, with three for private rent and the other for affordable social rent.

At Farm Road in Morden, Weston Williamson will demolish existing church building and create 15 homes in a four-storey block as well as three houses of three storeys each.

In Mitcham town centre, the practice will build a six-storey block on a site currently used for car parking at Raleigh Gardens, creating 36 flats. A similar car park redevelopment will lead to more flats at Elm Nursery.

A Mews Street will be created at Canons Place in the Mitcham Cricket Green conservation area, and this will be lined with townhouses and include an apartment block surrounding a community square.

Across the four independent schemes, a total of 93 homes will be built, providing a mix of houses and apartments featuring between one and five bedrooms each.

Practice partner Bea Young said: ‘We are very proud to have designed Merantun’s first private rental developments and to have set a high benchmark both in terms of residential design and sustainability.’