Purcell to restore listed Victorian arches on Brighton’s seafront

AJ100 practice Purcell has been chosen to restore 30 of the 151 Victorian arches forming the Grade II-listed Madeira Terrace on Brighton seafront

The 865m-long arcade was built in the 1890s but closed in 2012 because sea spray had made the iron structure unsafe. Three years later, the Victorian Society named it as one of England and Wales’s most endangered buildings.

Previous plans to retrofit the arches, unveiled by Chalk Architecture on behalf of developer Boxpark in 2018, fell through.

Now Brighton & Hove City Council has appointed Purcell, with its three main political parties – Labour, the Green Party and the Conservatives – agreeing to put aside £200,000 a year to restore the terraces in five phases.

The council has yet to decide which 30 arches will be refurbished first.

The authority is planning to borrow £4.3 million to fund the project, on top of £2 million it has already allocated and £440,000 raised through crowdfunding and a community raffle.

In a statement on its website, the council said: ‘A real challenge for the project is to embed circular economy principles in the restoration.

‘The ambition for Madeira Terrace is to creatively repurpose it as a year-round place for sustainable tourism, leisure, recreation and culture.’

The restoration is part of wider works to improve Brighton’s seafront.

The council has already consented to a swimming pool scheme on the beach, opposite the Maderia Terraces, by local architect We Like Today.

And landscape architect LUC has submitted a plan to replace the existing sea wall and carry out public realm works.