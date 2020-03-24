Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Purcell to restore listed Victorian arches on Brighton’s seafront

24 March, 2020 By

arches staircase access mid terrace face on

Mid-sector of the Madeira Terrace

1/5

Hide caption

  • arches staircase access mid terrace face on

    Mid-sector of the Madeira Terrace

  • madeira terrace three sixty group aerial 2

    The Madeira Terrace is currently fenced off, with the arcade being used as a car park

    Source:Three Sixty Group

  • arches photo crop

    Two Victorian arches which form part of the terrace

    Source:Brian Denton

  • we like that 1

    View of consented swimming pool scheme with the Madeira Terrace in the foreground

    Source:We Like Today

  • we like that 3

    The consented swimming pool development by We Like Today, with the Madeira Terrace on the left

    Source:We Like Today

  • Comment

AJ100 practice Purcell has been chosen to restore 30 of the 151 Victorian arches forming the Grade II-listed Madeira Terrace on Brighton seafront

The 865m-long arcade was built in the 1890s but closed in 2012 because sea spray had made the iron structure unsafe. Three years later, the Victorian Society named it as one of England and Wales’s most endangered buildings.

Previous plans to retrofit the arches, unveiled by Chalk Architecture on behalf of developer Boxpark in 2018, fell through.

Now Brighton & Hove City Council has appointed Purcell, with its three main political parties – Labour, the Green Party and the Conservatives – agreeing to put aside £200,000 a year to restore the terraces in five phases.

The council has yet to decide which 30 arches will be refurbished first.

The authority is planning to borrow £4.3 million to fund the project, on top of £2 million it has already allocated and £440,000 raised through crowdfunding and a community raffle.

In a statement on its website, the council said: ‘A real challenge for the project is to embed circular economy principles in the restoration.

‘The ambition for Madeira Terrace is to creatively repurpose it as a year-round place for sustainable tourism, leisure, recreation and culture.’

The restoration is part of wider works to improve Brighton’s seafront.

The council has already consented to a swimming pool scheme on the beach, opposite the Maderia Terraces, by local architect We Like Today.

And landscape architect LUC has submitted a plan to replace the existing sea wall and carry out public realm works.

we like that 3

we like that 3

Source: We Like Today

The consented swimming pool development by We Like Today, with the Madeira Terrace on the left 

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more