Proctor & Matthews’ phase 2 of Urban Splash modular new town approved

17 February, 2020 By

Proctor & Matthews Northstowe phase 2 housing

Proctor & Matthews Northstowe phase 2 housing

Source:Urban Splash

  Proctor & Matthews Northstowe phase 2 housing

    Proctor & Matthews Northstowe phase 2 housing

    Source:Urban Splash

  Proctor & Matthews Northstowe phase 2 housing

    Proctor & Matthews Northstowe phase 2 housing

    Source:Urban Splash

  Proctor & Matthews Northstowe phase 2 housing

    Proctor & Matthews Northstowe phase 2 housing

    Source:Urban Splash

  Proctor & Matthews Northstowe phase 2 housing - sketch

    Proctor & Matthews Northstowe phase 2 housing - sketch

    Source:Proctor & Matthews

  Example of house by Urban Splash

    Example of house by Urban Splash

  Example of house by Urban Splash

    Example of house by Urban Splash

Proctor & Matthews Architects and Shedkm’s second phase of Urban Splash’s modular new town in Cambridgeshire has won planning approval

Last week (February 12) South Cambridgeshire District Council’s planning committee granted permission for Inholm, a 406-home modular village inspired by ’edge-of-fenland’ settlements.

The development marks the second phase of the creation of the new town of Northstowe, which will ultimately contain 10,000 homes. It is claimed to be the biggest single development built offsite in the UK. 

The AJ revealed last year that Urban Splash’s modular arm, House, had won a Homes England contest for the site. This was followed in May by the news that Japan’s biggest housebuilder, Sekisui House, was investing £55 million in the venture.

The village will encompass a range of housing typologies, including ‘later living’ homes and mixed-use buildings.

The modular homes will include designs by shedkm that can be configured by the buyer to their own design before being built in a factory and delivered to site. 

Stephen Kinsella, chief land and development officer at Homes England, said: ’This is a really ambitious proposal for 406 homes using modern methods of construction, and the quality design of these homes really reflects our ambition to deliver outstanding places.

’Our design for this contemporary mixed-use residential quarter is inspired by the form of traditional edge-of-fenland settlements and recent archaeological discoveries within the locality.

’Innovative clusters of homes employing offsite modular construction will help to deliver a visually distinctive narrative creating a new Inholm village for the 21st century.’

Shedkm director Ian Killick said: ’We are thrilled that the full range of our customisable, factory-built homes is soon coming to Northstowe. The Inholm urban village will feature the most up-to-date versions of our house and apartment designs, incorporating new technologies and Cambridgeshire-inspired materials and details.

‘We’re working with a great team and have high hopes of creating an exemplar neighbourhood that sets a new benchmark for the use of modern methods of construction.’

