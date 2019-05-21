Proctor & Matthews and Urban Splash release images of new-town prefab housing

Proctor & Matthews Architects has released images of its much-anticipated modular housing scheme for a Cambridgeshire new town

As revealed by the AJ in February, the London practice is part of a team led by regeneration specialist Urban Splash that won a Homes England contest to design and build 406 homes at Northstowe.

The development, which includes interiors by long-term Urban Splash collaborator Shedkm, marks the second phase of the creation of the new town, which will ultimately contain 10,000 homes.

All homes in the second phase will be made offsite using modern methods of construction. They will include townhouses, mews blocks, later-living units and mixed-use buildings.

Car parking, refuse facilities and bicycle storage have been designed into the fabric of the built form in a bid to free public spaces for socialising and giving priority to pedestrians, children and cyclists. Outdoor spaces include communal gardens, podium decks, terraces, courtyards and balconies.

Proctor & Matthews director Georgina Bignold said: ‘The design for the new town quarter of Northstowe will create a unique interpretation of a traditional fenland village inspired by the archaeology and rich history of the area.

’We are looking forward to working with Urban Splash and Homes England to deliver the new homes using innovative off-site volumetric construction technologies providing homes to suit a range of 21st Century needs and lifestyles and creating a diverse intergenerational community.’

Homes England executive director of land Stephen Kinsella said: ‘We’re pleased to have Proctor & Matthews and Urban Splash join us at Northstowe and look forward to working with them on the next steps for the development as they seek to secure planning permission.’

Urban Splash director Nathan Cornish said: ‘We are thrilled to be working in Cambridge, a new place for Urban Splash, but one that’s already on the map for interesting and pioneering housing design. Our plans are to make well-designed modular housing more widely available and we are delighted to be working with our long-term partners Homes England to make this happen in Cambridge.’

Earlier this year construction began on a Proctor & Matthews’ £2.9 million regional office for Homes England in Northstowe (see image below).

The modular, two-storey base for the south-east team of the government’s housing and regeneration agency will later be converted into community facilities for the new town’s residents.