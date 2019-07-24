Private houses dominate 2019 Stephen Lawrence Prize shortlist

The 2019 Stephen Lawrence Prize shortlist is dominated by private houses, with bespoke one-off homes making up five of the six finalists for the £5,000 award

The prize recognises the best new project in the UK with a construction cost of under £1 million. It was set up in 1998 in memory of Stephen Lawrence, who had intended to become an architect before he was murdered in a racially motivated attack.

The list includes the ‘ingenious, experimental, carbon-neutral’ Cork House by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton which has also been nominated for the 2019 RIBA Stirling Prize.

The Berkshire scheme is joined on the shortlist by ‘unique’ homes by Dualchas Architects, David Sheppard Architects, Tikari Works and Jonathan Pile Architect.

The only non-residential finalist is HASA Architects’ transformation of a derelict horticultural glasshouse in Highgate, north London, into a community garden and event space.

Shortlist in full

Stephen Lawrence Prize founder Marco Goldschmied, whose foundation donates the £5,000 cash for the winner as well as a further £5,000 to the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, said the prize aimed ‘to encourage ingenuity and diversity among aspiring and practising architects’.

He said: ‘The judges were inspired by the skill, creativity and innovation of the architects and clients behind each of the shortlisted projects from across the whole of the UK.

‘They range from a clever reuse of a derelict glasshouse into a community garden and event space, to a series of unique homes responding to challenging urban and rural sites, often achieving the most with the least.’

Last year the prize was won by Tonkin Liu’s Old Shed New House, a ‘breathtaking’ conversion of a disused farm shed in North Yorkshire.

The 210m² project was built for the parents of project architect Greg Storrar, who had been searching for several years for a quiet rural site to build a home for them retire to.

The winner of the 2019 Stephen Lawrence Prize will be announced at the RIBA Stirling Prize ceremony on Tuesday 8 October at the Roundhouse in Camden, London.