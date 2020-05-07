Pringle Richards Sharratt wins Brockwell Hall contest

The local practice defeated a ’very competitive’ undisclosed shortlist to win the commission to design and deliver a restoration and reconfiguration of the deteriorating 1813 mansion located at the heart of south London’s Brockwell Park.

The project, backed by Lambeth Council and planned to complete in 2023, will transform the house and neighbouring Grade II-listed stable block into a hub for exhibitions, community events, weddings, and food and drink. Land Use Consultants and Fielden+Mawson completed a feasibility study for the project in 2015.

The appointment comes six years after the Kennington-based practice completed a new £3.5 million Black Cultural Archives in nearby Brixton town centre. The firm won a separate contest for a £8.6 million overhaul of the Grade II*-listed Ipswich Museum last month.

Brockwell Hall was built in 1813, designed by the architect DR Roper for the glass manufacturer John Blades, who was also a sheriff of the City of London. The late-Georgian building occupies a prominent hilltop position overlooking the capital.

The hall and its 50 hectares of surrounding parkland were purchased by London County Council in the late 19th century and are now a major recreational and cultural attraction for south London.

Since the 1970s, the park has been an important venue for outdoor free festivals including Rock Against Racism and the People’s March For Jobs concert, hosting acts such as Aswad, Paul Weller, The Damned, The Fall, Stiff Little Fingers, Billy Bragg and The Levellers.

Pringle Richards Sharratt's winning proposal for Brockwell Hall

The latest project will restore and repurpose the hall, which is in a poor state of repair and only partially open to the public. A small part of the complex hosts a popular café but the rest of the buildings are given over to offices and a maintenance yard.

The scheme, supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, will conserve the buildings and draw attention to their unique history by delivering an exhibition and learning centre while also opening up new areas to the public. New facilities will also include a temporary events space for weddings and other community events, a café and toilets.

Along with Pringle Richards Sharratt, the winning team includes exhibition designer GUM Studios, Dominic Cole Landscape Architects, structural engineer Mervyn Rodrigues and services engineer SVM.