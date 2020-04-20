Pringle Richards Sharratt wins £8.6m Ipswich museum contest

Pringle Richards Sharratt is to lead the £8.6 million overhaul of the Grade II*-listed Ipswich Museum

The London-based practice, which is also working in the town on a new £17 million archives centre, The Hold, for Suffolk County Council, won a competition held by Ipswich Borough Council in January. There were 10 tenders from architects for the project.

Pringle Richards Sharratt will work with gallery designer Mather & Co to prepare a Stage 2 National Lottery Heritage Fund application and, if this is successful, take the revamp scheme forward to completion. The lottery fund made a Stage 1 award of £461,600 in December 2018.

The museum, home to the Ipswich Hoard of six Iron Age gold torcs, examines the culture, history and natural heritage of Ipswich and Suffolk.

The renovation work, planned to be completed by the end of 2024, will ‘reveal, restore and reinstate’ features of the original late-19th century museum buildings, which are next to Ipswich Art Gallery. The project will also refurbish existing spaces and create a learning centre, special exhibitions area, café and shop.

Ipswich Borough Council has appointed Julia Holberry Associates to develop the museum’s activity plan to improve community engagement, while Bryn Jones Associates and museum staff will develop a business plan.

Pringle Richards Sharratt’s previous heritage projects include the £3.75 million refurbishment of William Morris Gallery in London and the new £4 million Staffordshire History Centre in Stafford.