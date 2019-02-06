Unsupported browser

Preferred location revealed for controversial Nine Elms footbridge

6 February, 2019 By

Aerial visualisation looking east showing preferred location for the Nine Elms Pimlico Bridge - February 2019.

Aerial visualisation looking east showing preferred location for the Nine Elms Pimlico Bridge - February 2019.

  Aerial visualisation looking east showing preferred location for the Nine Elms Pimlico Bridge - February 2019.

    Aerial visualisation looking east showing preferred location for the Nine Elms Pimlico Bridge - February 2019.

  • Nepb up river crop

    River view looking south showing preferred location for the Nine Elms Pimlico Bridge - February 2019.

  • Final design: Bystrup Architecture Design and Engineering with Robin Snell & Partnerswith Sven Ole Hansen ApS, Aarsleff and ÅF Lighting

    Final concept design: Bystrup Architecture Design and Engineering with Robin Snell & Partnerswith Sven Ole Hansen ApS, Aarsleff and ÅF Lighting

  • Final design: Bystrup Architecture Design and Engineering with Robin Snell & Partnerswith Sven Ole Hansen ApS, Aarsleff and ÅF Lighting

    Final design: Bystrup Architecture Design and Engineering with Robin Snell & Partnerswith Sven Ole Hansen ApS, Aarsleff and ÅF Lighting

  • Initial design: Robin Snell & Partners with Bystrup Architecture Design and Engineering, with Sven Ole Hansen ApS, Aarsleff and ÅF Lighting

    Initial design: Robin Snell & Partners with Bystrup Architecture Design and Engineering, with Sven Ole Hansen ApS, Aarsleff and ÅF Lighting

  • Nepb concept design aerial autumn 2018

    Concept design for Nine Elms Pimlico Bridge - autumn 2018.

  • Robin snell preferred location red
  • Location plan showing the preferred location for the nine elms pimlico bridge
The design team appointed by Wandsworth Council to design the Nine Elms Pimlico footbridge has put forward its preferred location for the crossing

Last year the council unveiled three potential sites for the bridge along the stretch of The Thames between Vauxhall Bridge and Chelsea Bridge.

The bridge was designed by Robin Snell Architects and Danish practice Bystrup following a competition win in 2015.

After ‘extensive consultation’, the team has now ruled out landing the 920m-crossing in Pimlico Gardens mainly due to concerns about its environmental impact. Initial proposals to take the bridge from Bourne Vallery Wharf to the Westminster park sparked a backlash from both design experts and local residents.

Instead the team has suggested the cycle and pedestrian bridge should be built further south, spanning from Grosvenor Road riverbank, close to Claverton Street, on the Pimlico side to Kirtling Street, near Battersea Power Station in Nine Elms on the south side.

Robin snell preferred location red

The recommendation will be voted on by the council’s finance and corporate resources overview and scrutiny committee, which is meeting on 13 February.

The two practices scooped the job following a competition in December 2015 organised by Colander

Robin Snell of Robin Snell and Partners and project team lead, said: ’After an extensive consultation and technical evaluation process we are delighted to be able to recommend a preferred location for the Nine Elms Pimlico Bridge to Wandsworth Council.

’The new bridge will be designed for pedestrians and cyclists to provide a safe, sustainable access route for all Londoners to access the new homes, jobs, leisure facilities and shops that are being created in Nine Elms and around Battersea Power Station.’

He added: ‘If [the proposal] approved by the scrutiny committee, we look forward to progressing to the next stage of the design process, continuing to talk to Londoners about our plans and helping to deliver what will be a landmark new bridge for London.’

Location plan showing the preferred location for the nine elms pimlico bridge

Project team in full

  • Bystrup Architecture Design and Engineering
  • Robin Snell and Partners
  • AECOM
  • COWI
  • ÅF Lighting
  • David Bonnett Associates
  • DP9 

