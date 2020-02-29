Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Postponed: MIPIM 2020 suspended over coronavirus fears

29 February, 2020 By

Full screen
Mipim 2018 palais
  • Comment

The organisers behind MIPIM have postponed the annual international property fair in Cannes due to ‘growing concerns’ over the spread of the coronavirus

Pressure had been mounting on the show’s backers to shelf the global event, which was set to attract more than 26,000 attendees to the French resort including hundreds of UK architects, in the wake of the growing epidemic. 

Last week a raft of big names pulled out of the show including property agents Knight Frank and Cushman & Wakefield and architects HOK and Morrow + Lorraine.

Now the organisers have announced the ’world’s leading property market’ would be pushed back from 10-13 March to 2-5 June.

Paul Zilk chief executive of event backer, Reed MIDEM, said: ’Given the evolving context, the best course of action is to postpone MIPIM to June. This is not a decision we have taken lightly.

He added: ’The well-being of our clients and staff is our priority. We believe these new dates will provide the international MIPIM community with the opportunity to achieve their business objectives.’

Yesterday (28 February) Nice mayor Christian Estrosi confirmed a woman in Cannes, reportedly a 23-year-old fashion student who had recently returned from Milan, had tested positive for coronavirus at the Nice University Hospital.

The outbreak in nearby Lombardy, north-west Italy is among the worst outside Asia. France now has 38 confirmed cases of the virus.

Earlier in the week MIPIM’s organisers had insited the show would go-ahead despite the threat of contagion which had already caused the annual Milan Furniture Fair to be postponed from April to June.  

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more