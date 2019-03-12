Populous’s long-awaited Spurs stadium set to host first matches

Populous’s long-awaited new Tottenham Hotspur Football Club stadium is to host its first official fixture in April – more than six months later than initially planned

North London-based Spurs said it would play either Brighton or Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the £800 million arena at the start of next month.

The stadium was initially due to host its first game – against Liverpool – on 15 September 2018, but just weeks ahead of the fixture, tests showed ‘issues with critical safety systems’ and the match was moved to Wembley.

Spurs – who sit third in the league and have made the Champions League quarter-finals – have played their home games at Wembley ever since.

Now the club has outlined details of test events on Sunday 24 March, when up to 30,000 people will be able to watch an under-18s fixture, and six days later when as many as 45,000 will be admitted for a legends game.

Depending on other results, Spurs will play a Premier League game at the new stadium against either Brighton on 6 or 7 April or Crystal Palace on 3 April.

Club chairman Daniel Levy said: ‘We are delighted that we shall be able to welcome our supporters to the stadium and our players of the past and the future to take to the pitch on what will be momentous occasions for our club. Your support has been much appreciated during a challenging but exciting time.’

Mace and Populous have been contacted for comment.

Levy revealed in 2017 that the cost of the stadium had ballooned from £400 million to £800 million.