Populous’s long-awaited Spurs stadium faces further delays

Continuing delays to the completion of the Populous-designed new Tottenham Hotspur FC stadium have seen the club switch a further batch of Premier League and Champions League fixtures to Wembley

North London-based Spurs said in a statement that talks were underway with contractors and council officers to set test and sign-off dates following remedial works to the building.

The £800 million arena was initially due to host its first game on 15 September 2018, when Spurs played Liverpool, but just weeks ahead of the fixture taking place, tests showed ‘issues with critical safety systems’ and the match was moved to Wembley.

Spurs – who sit third in the league as well as remaining in all three major cup competitions – have played their home games at Wembley ever since and the club has now conceded that it will host fixtures there until at least 17 February.

Chairman Daniel Levy said: ‘I should like to apologise to our fans and thank you for your continued patience.

‘The response from those who attended our stadium familiarisation event was great to hear and reinforced our commitment to deliver an exceptional matchday experience for everyone. We shall now seek clarity in respect of building test schedules and test event dates and provide further information on these in the next two to three weeks.’

Mace and Populous have been contacted for comment.

Levy revealed in 2017 that the cost of the stadium had ballooned from £400 million to £800 million.