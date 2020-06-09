Populous and Manica/Sportium reveal latest Milan stadium designs

Populous and US-Italian consortium Manica/Sportium have unveiled fresh concepts for the new Milan football stadium as a key planning body handed the project a major boost

The two architectural teams still in the running for the prestigious job revealed their latest designs for a new home for Italian football giants AC Milan and Inter Milan.

It comes after the city council hit out at previous proposals for excessive scale, focus on commercial activities and the total demolition of the existing San Siro stadium.

The new designs have evolved following dialogue between the practices and the council, both of which now retain an element of the current ground. And now the regional cultural heritage commission has removed another potential barrier to the huge redevelopment.

This body said that very little remained of the original 1926 stadium, it having been significantly updated in the 1950s, 1980s and 2000s. The heritage commission therefore said it did see a need to preserve the entire existing stadium, according to a report in local newspaper La Repubblica.

The football clubs said in a statement: ‘AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano have submitted to the Municipality of Milan a preparatory document for the feasibility project for the creation of a new world-class stadium and a sports and entertainment district in the San Siro area.

‘The new concepts designed by Populous and Manica/Sportium provide for the retention of a part of the current Giuseppe Meazza Stadium within a new retail and sports district that can be used 365 days a year, including about 106,000m² of green space.’

This retained element would be dedicated to retail, sports, cultural and leisure activities both outdoors and indoors. It will feature a running track, a cycle path, an outdoor gym, a skateboard park, a five-a-side pitch and a sports museum.

Evolution of Populous's Milan designs - earlier scheme left and new scheme right

‘Both concepts would deliver an innovative district dedicated to the next generation, cutting-edge for its low environmental impact and high sustainability, creating a new meeting place for social and recreational activities in the neighbourhood,’ said the clubs.

‘AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano believe it is essential, especially in light of the current moment, to commence a project that represents more than €1 billion (£880 million) of private investment, which will generate thousands of new jobs and serve as a cornerstone for the future development of the city of Milan and Italian football.’

A new stadium – initially expected to cost about £600 million – was intended to be completed for the start of the 2022-23 season.

AC Milan have been playing at the San Siro since it was built in 1925 and have shared it with rivals Inter Milan since 1947.

In the 1950s, the ground had 19 external pedestrian ramps added to it. Then 11 concrete cylindrical towers (designed by Ragazzi and Partners 1987-1990) were installed as part of a major overhaul ahead of Italy’s iconic 1990 World Cup.