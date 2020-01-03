PLP’s reworked Stratford tower plans win approval

PLP Architecture has got the go-ahead for its reworked plans for a ‘short stay’ co-living tower in Stratford, east London, backed by developer The Collective

The practice had originally sought consent for a part 10, part 30-storey building on the 0.64ha Stratford High Street plot, with 213 co-living units and 214 serviced apartments.

In 2017 these plans were significantly revised and replaced with a part four, part 15-storey block with 5,947m² of ‘shared living’ workspace which was approved by the local planning authority, the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC).

However, last year the co-living developer changed tack, putting forward a new 22-storey scheme featuring a 287-room hotel, billed as ’short-stay co-living rooms where members can stay from one night up to a few months’.

The latest project also includes 715m² of workspace, half of which will be co-working space which will be let at 50 per cent affordable rent.

Approved by the LLDC before Christmas, the development will see the demolition of the three existing buildings on the site, including the locally listed West Ham Labour Party office.

The Collective describes itself as creating a ‘global community of entrepreneurs and creative like-minded people’ through its co-living schemes.

Its first UK project, the Old Oak Collective in north-west London, is a ‘curated community’ of 400 co-working spaces and 546 bedrooms and was also designed by PLP. Its second branch opened this summer in Canary Wharf, designed by SOM.

In planning documents sent to the LLDC last summer, The Collective said since the Stratford Collective plans were first submitted it had ‘diversified’ its business model to include a ‘short stay offer’.

A GLA Stage Two report for the original 2015 scheme revealed there were a number of hurdles to overcome before it met requirements of the London Plan. These included providing an affordable housing contribution and issues relating to inclusive design and transport.

The green light for the revised Stratford scheme became The Collective’s fifth approval in 2019 for one of its purpose-designed co-living schemes in London.

James Penfold, global planning and communications director at The Collective, said: ’We’ve spent a lot of time in active dialogue with the community and as a direct result we’re proud to launch our Community Investment Programme, which will identify, fund and provide free use of our spaces for local charitable and creative enterprises. This is just one of the ways we endeavour to effect a long-term positive impact in every community we enter.’

Andrei Martin, partner at PLP Architecture, added: ’Our design for The Collective Stratford laminates work, cultural, social and accommodation spaces within a hybrid typology.

The tower operates more as a vertical neighbourhood than an individual building

’Complementary uses and collaborative spaces supplement a compact arrangement of private living quarters so that working, living, creating, exchanging, socialising and entertaining all occur within a formal arrangement that operates more as a vertical neighbourhood than an individual building.’

Construction is due to start at the end of the year and to complete in 2023.