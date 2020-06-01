Plans in for Grimshaw’s Sizewell C nuclear plant

Grimshaw has submitted a planning application for the long-awaited Sizewell C nuclear power plant

The practice handed in paperwork to the Planning Inspectorate on behalf of power giant EDF Energy, seeking development consent order for the huge Suffolk scheme.

EDF delayed the application for two months because of the strict restrictions imposed in the fight against Covid-19.

The pre-examination period will also be extended as part of measures to allow the planning process to proceed. An examination is not expected to begin until the autumn.

But Sizewell C managing director and EDF Energy nuclear development managing director Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson said the project was ‘ready to kick-start the economy following the coronavirus crisis’.

He added: ‘It will offer thousands of high-quality job opportunities and long-term employment for people living in Suffolk and it will strengthen the nuclear supply chain across the country.’

‘On top of the economic benefits, Sizewell C will avoid 9 million tonnes of CO2 being pumped into the atmosphere each year. The project will play a key role in lowering emissions, while helping the UK keep control of its low-carbon future.’

Grimshaw partner Ewan Jones said the practice was ‘delighted’ to see the development consent order application submitted.

He said: ‘It is the culmination of a thorough design and consultation process, which has embraced the special status of the power station’s site in the Suffolk Coast & Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

‘Alongside the rapid growth of renewable sources, nuclear power from Sizewell C has a vital role to play in de-carbonising our power supply and every part of our national infrastructure deserves proper attention to design quality.’

Sizewell C, which will supply 6 million homes with electricity, will be a ‘near replica’ of EDF’s under-construction Hinkley Point C in Somerset.

The power company said the scheme would create 25,000 employment opportunities during construction and support 900 jobs when operational.

Up to 70 per cent of the construction value will be spent with UK firms, EDF pledged.

The application for a development consent order follows four rounds of public consultation, which began in 2012.

Grimshaw was appointed in 2012 to work on Sizewell C, alongside Canaway Fleming Architects.