Plans in for Birmingham’s tallest tower

Glancy Nicholls Architects has submitted plans for a 61-storey tower that would be the tallest in Birmingham

The proposed scheme at 100 Broad Street would be 193m tall and provide at least 500 luxury apartments.

A sky lounge at the top of the tower would be the UK’s highest restaurant outside of London, according to the practice.

Backed by Euro Property Investments, the scheme would take place on the site of a disused office building opposite the Five Ways leisure centre.

Glancy Nicholls said the site was within the central ridge zone, an area identified in Birmingham City Council planning policy as appropriate for tall buildings.

‘The design proposal takes part in the greater city centre redevelopment scheme by creating high-quality, high-density living spaces in the heart of the city centre, which will be sustained in the future by new civic, cultural, retail and job opportunities,’ said the practice.

Glancy Nicholls – which has a studio in Birmingham – has also submitted an application for a 36-level apartment hotel just 9.5m wide further along Broad Street next to where Glenn Howells Architects is creating a 42-storey skyscraper for Moda Living.

Once built, the Glenn Howells scheme will be higher than Birmingham’s current tallest residential building, the 130m-high part-hotel, part-housing 10 Holloway Circus skyscraper by Ian Simpson Architects, which completed in 2006.

Birmingham’s tallest building overall is currently the 152m-high BT Tower, but that will be dwarfed by 100 Broad Street.

Renzo Piano’s Shard is London’s tallest tower at 306m, while the Burj Khalifa in Dubai is the world’s highest at 828m.