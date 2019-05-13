Unsupported browser

Planning boost for Rogers Stirk Harbour’s East End YMCA homes

13 May, 2019 By Greg Pitcher

Rshp ymca view c1
Councillors have approved Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners’ proposals for 39 one-bedroom flats in the grounds of a YMCA tower in east London

Barking and Dagenham Council’s Planning Committee voted in favour of the Rush Green Road scheme.

The flats are designed to provide sub-market housing for single people who require social support from the YMCA while gaining skills to allow them move on to full independent living.

All 39 homes would be set at the London Affordable Rent level of £160 per week plus service charge. Four would be wheelchair-accessible.

The YMCA site is currently occupied by an 11-storey building, a two-storey hall, a car park, a ball court and landscaped space. As well as 148 hostel places, the charity offers a gym, youth club and out-of-school clubs from the site.

Under the RSHP scheme, a three-storey building would be created on the grounds of the tower, using modular construction. The finished structure would face the River Rom.

A planning report to councillors said: ‘The building is considered to be well-designed and articulated. Good-quality external finishes are proposed.’

Barking and Dagenham’s boundary with Havering runs through the site and Havering Council is expected to make a decision on the application by early July.

