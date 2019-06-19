Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery Trust and Ealing Council named AJ100 Client of the Year 2019

Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery Trust and Ealing Council have won the Client of the Year award after completing a stunning restoration of John Soane’s Pitzhanger Manor in west London

They were nominated for the prize by architect Jestico + Whiles which worked on the £12 million overhaul with historic building expert Julian Harrap Architects.

The Grade I-listed manor was built between 1800 and 1804 as a country retreat for Soane and his family.

The trust was established by Pitzhanger owner Ealing Council, which also contributed more than £2.5 million to the Heritage Lottery Fund-backed project.

Jestico + Whiles nominated its clients for resolutely driving the transformation of Pitzhanger into an exemplary historic venue that does full justice to Soane’s original design.

‘At the project’s outset, the council pledged more than £2.5 million, highlighting its commitment to creating a world-class attraction for heritage, culture and art, accessible to all,’ said the practice. ‘This funding has been vigorously protected throughout a period of intense austerity for local authorities – testament to the client’s belief in the importance of Pitzhanger within Ealing’s cultural heritage.’

The design team worked with the council’s major projects team, which provided project management support and governance to the implementation process.

The client supported the bold approach of the meticulously researched restoration, which included demolishing both a Victorian wing and a substantial 20th-century extension.

The design team aimed to restore the manor to its 1804 condition where possible, carrying out forensic architectural investigations to reveal original colour schemes and design features. This included recreating Soane’s sunken colonnade and reinstating a substantial rear conservatory and roof lantern. New additions include a café/restaurant, designed by Jestico + Whiles, in the adjacent walled garden.

The manor and its refurbished adjoining gallery have now reopened to the public. Restoration of Walpole Park, originally the manor’s garden, has also been completed.

