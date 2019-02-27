Unsupported browser

Pilbrow & Partners wins planning for mixed-use Canary Wharf scheme

27 February, 2019 By

Pilbrow & Partners' Market Building at Wood Wharf

Pilbrow & Partners' Market Building at Wood Wharf

Source:©pilbrow&partners

  • Pilbrow & Partners' Market Building at Wood Wharf

    Pilbrow & Partners' Market Building at Wood Wharf

    Source:©pilbrow&partners

  • Pilbrow & Partners' Market Building at Wood Wharf

    Pilbrow & Partners' Market Building at Wood Wharf

    Source:©cityscapedigital

  • Pilbrow&partners market building woodwharf (2)©pilbrow&partners

    Source:©pilbrow&partners

  • Pilbrow & Partners' Market Building at Wood Wharf

    Pilbrow & Partners' Market Building at Wood Wharf

    Source:©pilbrow&partners

  • Pilbrow & Partners' Market Building at Wood Wharf

    Pilbrow & Partners' Market Building at Wood Wharf

    Source:©cityscapedigital

  • Pilbrow & Partners' Market Building at Wood Wharf

    Pilbrow & Partners' Market Building at Wood Wharf

    Source:©pilbrow&partners

Pilbrow & Partners has gained planning permission for a mixed-use building at the heart of the new Canary Wharf’s new urban quarter, Wood Wharf 

Plans for the 14-storey centrepiece building, which will include workspaces, shops, a rooftop restaurant and ‘sky bar’, have been given the go-ahead by Tower Hamlets councillors.

The so-called Market Building will include cafés and restaurants on the ground floor, which will open out onto a new square planned to its south.

A double-height galleria connects to the two retail levels and serves to link the approach from the first phase of Canary Wharf to the proposed public park to the east.

According to the architect, the scheme ‘marks a break with corporate orthodoxy’ by way of its exposed structure and services and the high level of individual control and external amenity spaces for each floor.

Fred Pilbrow, Partner, Pilbrow & Partners, said: ’We are excited that construction can now commence on this pivotal building in the new Wood Wharf. The idea of creating new public space and connections to the existing Canary Wharf is central to the design philosophy.

’The office space will allow for flexible use, encouraging collaboration and promoting wellbeing with generous daylighting.’

In 2016, the scheme was awarded the AJ’s Architecture Tomorrow award, with the judges impressed by the building’s distinctive steel-frame exoskeleton enveloping a lightweight glazed structure.

Pilbrow & Partners' Market Building at Wood Wharf

Pilbrow & Partners’ Market Building at Wood Wharf

Project data

Location 7 Charter Street, Wood Wharf
Type of project Mixed use: office, retail and rooftop restaurant
Client Canary Wharf Group
Architect Pilbrow & Partners
Planning consultant GVA
Structural engineer Thornton Tomasetti
M&E consultant Sweco
CDM adviser Multiplex
Main contractor Canary Wharf Contractors
Floor area 32,600m² (GEA)

Tags

