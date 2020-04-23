Pilbrow & Partners submits plans for ‘London’s most sustainable office tower’

Pilbrow & Partners has submitted plans for an office tower opposite London Bridge Station that it claims will be ’the most sustainable’ of its kind in the capital

The practice’s designs for 60 St Thomas Street – to be known as Edge London Bridge – aim for top-level accreditations through both the BREEAM and WELL certification schemes.

According to its Dutch developer, Edge, it would be the first office block in London to achieve both BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ and the WELL ’Platinum’ rating. The scheme’s backer said healthy buildings were ever more important in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Edge chief operating officer Boudewijn Ruitenburg said: ‘These trying times make the importance of healthier and more sustainable buildings even more clear. We will continue to address this in working with all our stakeholders and partners.

‘We aim to make Edge London Bridge the most sustainable office tower in London, offering high-quality office space with the highest wellbeing standards. We aim to make a significant and sustainable impact on further development in London, without losing sight of the history and heritage that is part of London’s appeal.’

Plans submitted to Southwark Council include doubling the size of a landscaped public park on the site and connecting it to a green and publicly accessible ground floor in the new building.

The building façade references local architecture through glazed terracotta and steel bracing, while contributing to sustainability with a balance of internal daylight and shading as well as supporting solar panels.

Edge operates across Europe and has several schemes in Holland and Germany. In 2015, PLP Architecture completed a 40,000m² office building for Edge at Zuidas in Amsterdam’s business centre.

The global WELL accreditation system looks at how a range of built environment factors impact on mental and physical wellbeing, rating a building on the merits of its quality of air, light, movement, sound and more. In 2018, The Crown Estate’s head office at Make’s 1 St James’s Market became the first workplace in Europe to be accorded WELL’s Platinum status.

Pilbrow & Partners’ plans for 60 St Thomas Street include underfloor fresh air supply, chilled ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building would make use of cutting-edge technology, with light fittings incorporating eight sensors measuring air quality, temperature, humidity and occupancy.

The ground-floor green podium would offer an entrance area to meet and connect, while upper floors would offer views of the city.

Facilities include a gym, cycle parking and a public coffee bar. A wooden staircase dominates the proposed triple-height entrance area.

Pilbrow & Partners partner Fred Pilbrow said the scheme would be ‘the first of a new generation of London tall buildings that combine the highest standards of sustainability and wellbeing’.

He added: ‘The base of building, where a new park is drawn into the publicly accessible interior, marks an equally significant departure from the standard London office model.’

The scheme would have 27 storeys and a net internal area of 23,500m².

Subject to planning, work could start on site next year and complete in 2024.

Judging sustainability claims The developer behind Edge London Bridge claims it will be the most sustainable office tower in the city, basing its boast on a target of attaining top-level accreditation through both the BREEAM and WELL certification programmes. So is this a valid way of ranking buildings’ sustainability credentials? Clara Bagenal George, associate at respected green engineering firm Elementa Consulting and one of the Mayor of London’s design advocates for good growth, says that although these accreditation programmes should be respected, they are not the final word on sustainability. She says other aspects of sustainability that should be included in any appraisal include meeting energy budgets and energy use intensity targets; circular economy achievements; embodied carbon; social value; and regenerative design. ’Fundamentally the sustainability of a building depends not only on how the buildings is constructed, but also how it performs in use. Before stating that a building is the most sustainable, you would need to see the post-construction embodied carbon calculations, the energy performance in use as well as other key indicators.’

Project data

Location London

Type of project New-build office tower

Client Edge

Local development partner Simten Developments

Architect Pilbrow & Partners

Access consultant David Bonnett Associates

Acoustic consultant Sandy Brown

Air quality AQC

Archaeology MOLA

Building and services engineer Atelier Ten

Cost consultant Gardiner & Theobald

Daylight and sunlight Point 2 Surveyors

Ecologist Watermans

Energy and sustainability Atelier Ten

Environmental consultant Trium

Façade consultant AKT II

Fire engineer Atelier Ten

Landscape architect Churchman Thornhill Finch

Planning consultant DP9

Principal designer Gardiner & Theobald

Project manager Gardiner & Theobald

Security consultant QCIC

Structural engineer AKT II

Transport consultant Caneparo Associates

Urban design and public realm consultant Publica

Vertical transportation Sweco

Wind consultant RWDI

Start on site 2021

Completion 2024