Pilbrow & Partners reveals fresh plans for London Fire Brigade HQ overhaul

Pilbrow & Partners has revealed new designs for a revamp of London Fire Brigade’s HQ on the Albert Embankment, replacing an earlier rejected scheme by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

The proposals, drawn up for developer U+I, will re-provide a ‘modern’ 2,203m² fire station at the Grade II-listed 1937 riverfront base in Lambeth, along with 417 new homes.

The 1.06ha site has been divided up into three plots for the scheme, which will reach up to 26 storeys in height and includes 10,809m² of office and work space, a 200-bed hotel and new public space.

It is the second attempt by the London Fire Brigade to redevelop its base, following the rejection in 2011 of the scheme designed by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands (LDS) for developer Native Land (pictured below).

Dismissed by Lambeth Council because of concerns over scale and impact on the daylight of neighbouring properties, the Native Land scheme also failed to win a subsequent appeal to the planning inspectorate.

According to a design statement provided by Pilbrow & Partners for the new scheme, its approach was informed by ’improved levels of natural light’.

The proposals for the first parcel of land, the West Site, include a single-storey glazed extension of the listed fire station to provide a rooftop restaurant, which will connect via a footbridge to a new 200-bed hotel.

This plot will also contain the new fire station along with 95 homes, while the LFB is also seeking permission to change the building’s ground floor and basement for use as a permanent home for the London Fire Brigade Museum.

The central site, meanwhile, will comprise four buildings ranging from five to 26 storeys, delivering a range of office and workspace units, a gym, flexible retail and up to 292 residential units.

An 11-storey building with a further 30 homes and ground-floor retail units is proposed for the east site.

Practice director Fred Pilbrow said: ’It’s exciting for Pilbrow & Partners to be able to bring to life such a prominent yet currently underutilised site to benefit both local residents and London as a whole.

’Working with U+I and the London Fire Brigade, our proposals for 8 Albert Embankment will create a thriving, mixed-use community with a state-of-the-art fire station at its heart and a new home for the London Fire Brigade museum, a major cultural asset for Lambeth.’