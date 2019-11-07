Piercy&Co joins Grafton on Selfridges-backed Oxford Street scheme

Piercy&Co has joined Grafton Architects on the redevelopment of a 1950s block next to Selfridges in London’s Oxford Street

It is understood the practice is working with flexible workspace company Fora, which has signed a deal with project backer Selfridges to take six storeys of the part-retail, part-office project at 388-396 Oxford Street.

The refurbishment and extension scheme on the corner of Duke Street sits close to David Chipperfield’s new entrance to the 1909 Grade II-listed store, which opened as part of a major revamp last year.

The scheme by Grafton Architects - the recently named recipient of the 2020 RIBA Royal Gold Medal - who were named was approved in July and will add an extra storey to the revamped block.

The Piercy&Co-designed Fora fit-out will occupy floors two to seven of the development, with the ground floor remaining as shops. The design features an event space with an ’impactful presence over two floors’, leading to a terrace.

According to the design team, the partnership between Selridges and Fora will create a building with ’a richness in materiality and sense of craftsmanship, with touches of difference and intrigue’.

The project, which is part of Selfridges’ wider ongoing development around its flagship store, is due to complete in 2021.

Tim Reade, head of asset management at Selfridges Group, said the flexible workspace would allow the company to ‘continue to cultivate a young, creative community in the Duke Street neighbourhood surrounding Selfridges.’

Show Fullscreen Piercy&Co's proposed fitout for Fora within Grafton's 388-396 Oxford Street scheme

