Piercy & Co gets virtual green light for nine-storey Mayfair office block

Westminster Council has given Piercy & Co permission to replace a 1950s office block in Mayfair, central London, with a nine-storey building, in what was its first virtual planning meeting

The new 7,900m2 office block includes 830m2 of ground-floor shops and new exhibition space set to sit next to a terrace garden.

The façade features columns of Portland Stone – graded from highly textured at the bottom to smooth at the top – while cast masonry lintels will complete the grid-like frontage.

The building’s Berkeley Square-facing façade will be off-white while its rear, which fronts Farm Street, will be red at its base.

36 1 Source: Piercy & Co Berkeley Square facade

The two uppermost floors will be set back and clad in softer-grey stone, in reference to the darker rooftops of the surrounding Georgian buildings.

A Labour councillor for the ward where the building will stand had objected to the principle of demolishing the 1950s building to re-provide office space.

And the Greater London Authority had asked the developer Astrea Asset Management to ‘fully consider the refurbishment of the existing building through a Circular Economy Statement’.

However, Westminster councillors unanimously agreed to grant permission to the scheme at a virtual planning sub-committee on Tuesday (14 April).

Since the end of last month, councils have been able to hold planning meetings via video conference as part of changes brought in by the Coronavirus Act 2020.

Astrea Asset Management said the ‘poorly configured’ existing building ‘proved impossible to upgrade to meet current best practice standards’.

Construction of the scheme is due to start in 2021, with completion in 2024.