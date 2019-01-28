Photographer Hélène Binet wins Ada Louise Huxtable Prize 2019

Renowned architectural photographer Hélène Binet has been named the winner of the AR and AJ’s Ada Louise Huxtable Prize 2019

The award recognises women working in the wider industry who have made a significant contribution to architecture and the built environment.

In a career spanning nearly 30 years, the London-based Swiss-French photographer has worked with architects suchas Daniel Libeskind, Zaha Hadid, and Peter Zumthor.

Binet’s body of work – which is entirely shot on film – has been described by Libeskind as exposing ’‘architecture’s achievements, strength, pathos and fragility’.

AJ editor Emily Booth said: ‘For nearly three decades, Hélène Binet’s photography has influenced and shaped how we understand architecture.

‘Her keen eye, sensitivity to form and ability to capture the spirit and materiality of a building have contributed so much to the culture of architecture and I am delighted she has won this year’s Ada Louise Huxtable Prize.’

Reacting to her win, Binet said: ‘It is wonderful to be put forward for this award, and it is an honour to be among such wonderful ladies.’

Binet’s photography has been exhibited across the world and is included in the permanent collection of New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

In 2015, Binet won the Excellence in Photography award from the Julius Shulman Institute while her contribution to architecture was recognised in 2007 when the RIBA made her an honorary fellow.

The Ada Louise Huxtable Prize, named after the New York Times’ first full-time architecture critic, is open to critics, politicians, clients and planners, or anyone influencing architectural culture.

Last year, Dutch artist Madelon Vriesendorp was awarded the prize in recognition of her collaboration with architects throughout her career, from Rem Koolhaas and OMA to Lina Bo Bardi and Assemble.

Other past winners include British sculptor Rachel Whiteread (2017) former director of the Serpentine Galleries Julia Peyton-Jones (2016) and architectural patron Jane Priestman in 2015.