pH+ wins go-ahead for east London housing with ‘linear park’

The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) has approved pH+ Architects’ proposal for a housing scheme with interconnected tiered gardens in east London
The 5,883m² scheme for developer City & Suburban Homes is for 89 homes on Marshgate Lane, a narrow brownfield site in Stratford. It includes clusters of homes surrounded by a linear park which acts as a pathway through the project.
The housing is mixed-tenure with 65 per cent private sale and 34 per cent affordable, including London Living Rent, London Affordable Rent and shared ownership.
According to pH+, the scheme includes new riverside walkways which will be ‘activated’ by the adjoining Pudding Mill Lane masterplan, being developed by the LLDC.
pH+ director Gavin Henneberry said: ‘Marshgate Lane has allowed us to develop our research around how architecture can reinforce community through the cross programming of shared space.
’A network of shared community spaces punctuates the internal façade at every level, providing neighbours with the opportunity to participate, while invigorating the wider community.’
4 marshgatelane view looking towards level 3 landscaped garden
Project data
Location 14 Marshgate Lane, E15 2NH
Type of project Residential
Client City & Suburban Homes
Architect pH+
Landscape architect B|D Landscaping
Planning consultant Grade Planning
Funding Undisclosed
Gross internal floor area 5,883m²
Size 89 new homes
Sustainability and daylighting XCO2
Flood risk and SUDS strategy consultant XCO2
Ecology Tim Moya Consultants
Transport Phil Jones Associates
Visualisations Darc Studio
