Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Penoyre & Prasad wins Wolfson College Oxford masterplan contest

24 September, 2019 By Merlin Fulcher

Wolfson College, University of Oxford

Wolfson College, University of Oxford

1/5

Hide caption

  • Wolfson College, University of Oxford

    Wolfson College, University of Oxford

  • Berlin Quad at Wolfson College, University of Oxford

    Berlin Quad at Wolfson College, University of Oxford

    Source:Image by MTCV

  • River Quad at Wolfson College, University of Oxford

    River Quad at Wolfson College, University of Oxford

    Source:Image by MTCV

  • Tree Quad at Wolfson College, University of Oxford

    Tree Quad at Wolfson College, University of Oxford

    Source:Image by Vladthecat1978

  • Dining Hall at Wolfson College, University of Oxford

    Dining Hall at Wolfson College, University of Oxford

    Source:Image by MTCV

  • Comment

Penoyre & Prasad has won an invited competition to re-masterplan Oxford’s Grade II-listed Wolfson College

The London practice ws selected ahead of Allies and Morrison and Stanton Williams to win the prestigious commission for the University of Oxford graduate college.

Founded in 1965, Wolfson College occupies a landmark Powell and Moya-designed campus in the north of the historic city, completed in 1974.

Penoyre & Prasad will now work with the college to draw up a long-term masterplan intended to ‘significantly increase’ residential and academic accommodation for its community while respecting its Modernist heritage.

Wolfson College president Tim Hitchens said: ‘Wolfson is delighted to be working with Penoyre & Prasad as we envisage the college’s future.

‘Oxford colleges are enduring organisations, who think long-term; we are home and workplace; our people come from 69 different countries and all ages. So our future built environment needs to reflect those special characteristics. We look forward to working together with a great architectural practice.’

Penoyre & Prasad said: ’It is a privilege to be commissioned for this exciting and complex project. We look forward to working closely with the Wolfson community to sensitively enlarge the estate in a way that continues a very distinguished architectural heritage that is itself a reflection of the egalitarian, international and open-spirited culture of the college.

‘Both client and architect also want to ensure that the masterplan addresses the climate emergency and resource scarcity.’

Overlooking the River Cherwell, the college has three Modernist quadrangles and was awarded Grade II-listed status in June 2011. Wolfson is home to about 650 graduate students with approximately 200 Fellows and almost 800 common room members.

Wolfson’s first principal was the acclaimed political theorist, Isaiah Berlin.

The appointment comes nine months after Penoyre & Prasad and White Arkitekter won a contest to design a major new eye-care, research and educational facility at St Pancras Hospital in Camden, London.

Last year, Penoyre & Prasad completed a major refurbishment and extension of the Brutalist Lord Holford-designed 1960s Templeman Library at the University of Kent.

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs

More Jobs