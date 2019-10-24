Penoyre & Prasad scoops Dorset extra-care housing contest

Penoyre & Prasad has won a competition to design two extra-care housing schemes in Bridport, Dorset

The practice – working as part of a bid led by developers Morgan Ashley and East Boro Housing – topped an undisclosed shortlist to win the Dorset Council-backed job.

Penoyre & Prasad will now design and deliver 78 extra-care homes and 45 apartments on two sites as part of the council’s Building Better Lives Integrated Care Community programme to upgrade services across the county.

A 7,410m2 project at Flood Lane features a mix of tenures, a social hub, and a landscaped setting.

Meanwhile, a 3,800m2 scheme at Fisherman’s Arms will include a mix of one and two-bedroom units near a Grade II-listed South Mill.

Both projects are designed to meet the council’s sustainability targets and are planned to complete by 2021.

Practice co-founder Greg Penoyre said the scheme would bring ‘much-needed high-quality housing and elderly living to the community of Bridport.

‘Our modern and sustainable design will provide a welcoming and decent place to live for local people, genuinely integrated with the historic town of Bridport.’

Morgan Ashley managing director Laurence Basturkmen said: ‘The next steps will be public consultation and planning applications, before starting on site.

‘We will be working with the local community, East Boro Housing Trust and Dorset Council to realise what is an innovative scheme, joining health, housing and care together in one location, to facilitate better outcomes for all.’