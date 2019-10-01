PegasusLife merger promises new wave of projects

Innovative retirement specialist PegasusLife has merged with developer Anthology and Renaissance Retirement to create a new company, called Lifestory

Lifestory’s new chief executive, Mark Dickinson, formerly the head of PegasusLife, said the company had ’ambitious growth plans’ to double the trio’s portfolio of 50 developments over the next three years.

Since setting up in 2012, PegasusLife has worked with some of the best-known names in UK architecture, including Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Coffey Architects, mae, Morris + Company, Proctor & Matthews, RCKa and Sergison Bates.

Lifestory will operate across three regions, ’creating developments under all three of the existing brands’ with the ’purpose of creating new homes and serving customers at every stage of their lives’.

The company will be backed and funded by Oaktree Capital Management, the current majority owner of both Anthology and PegasusLife Group.

As well as provding homes for older people looking to downsize, the developer will also cater for first-time buyers.

Dickinson said: ’The collective portfolio currently amounts to some 50 projects and, with the launch of Lifestory, we have ambitious growth plans to double this within a three-year period. Our refreshed and united approach sets us in a strong and unique position to successfully achieve these targets.

’The combined regional companies have been rebranded ‘Lifestory’. However, we will continue to trade to our customers through our sub-brands. This flexible approach allows us to address the needs of different customers and communities across the country.’

He added: ’[All] three brands…. hold strong partnerships with a number of innovative architects which help us to create such successful developments and we hope to continue to foster these relationships as we move forward as Lifestory.’