PDR report author reveals frustration over government indifference

The author of a damning report on the homes created under permitted development rights (PDR) has spoken out about the government’s lack of engagement

Ministers moved to extend PDR on 21 July, and on the same day published UCL research showing the poor quality of homes created by the controversial planning bypass (see below).

This was despite the 320-page report, which was ordered by housing secretary Robert Jenrick’s predecessor James Brokenshire, being submitted to MHCLG in January.

The report was published without an official press release on 21 July, the same day that the much-delayed report into alleged Russian interference in UK democracy was published.

The author of the report, Bartlett associate professor of planning Ben Clifford, raised concerns over the ‘health, wellbeing and quality of life’ of people living in micro-flats converted from vacant offices but told the BBC he was not asked to discuss his findings with ministers.

Clifford said the lack of a press release gave the impression that the ministry was ’trying to slip something out with as little notice and as little attention drawn to it as possible’.

He told the BBC: ‘There was no follow-up so we didn’t have engagement with the ministry as to any further discussion as to the content of the report, our findings.’

He added: ‘We need to establish what are acceptable minimums and set them out very clearly, and that should apply to all new developments that are coming forward… it’s a race to the bottom if we continue like this’.

Jenrick has been under huge political pressure in recent weeks after approving the £1 billion Westferry Printworks scheme, a decision later quashed by the government on the grounds of ‘apparent bias’ and questioned because of his previous contact with developer Richard Desmond and the latter’s subsequent political donation to the Conservative Party.

The UCL report into PDR outcomes found that only 22 per cent of dwelling units created through permitted development would meet the nationally described space standards, compared with 73 per cent of units created through full planning permission.

More than two-thirds of planning permission units featured dual or triple aspect windows, while less than one-third of permitted development units had the same.

And just 4 per cent of the permitted development units analysed benefited from access to private amenity space, against 23 per cent of the planning permission units.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing said: ’Permitted development rights make an important contribution to building the homes our country needs and are crucial to helping our economy recover from the pandemic by supporting our high streets to adapt and encouraging the regeneration of disused buildings.

’All developers should meet the highest possible design standards and the changes we are making will continue to improve the quality of these homes, including new requirements for natural light and checks to ensure changes are in keeping with the character of their local area.’