Pay, hours & job security: Take the AJ’s second coronavirus survey

30 March, 2020 By

As the AJ continues to investigate the coronavirus crisis’s effect on the profession, we have launched a second Covid-19 survey – this time looking at pay, hours and job security

Has your company brought in reduced hours? Have you been put on ‘furlough’ and what does it mean for you? Is your practice currently relying on any of the government’s financial packages?

Results from the first questionnaire, which focused on the immediate impact of the crisis and the shift to home-working. can be found here.

The information you provide is anonymous and will inform our ongoing coverage both online and in print. The survey takes less than four minutes to complete.

If you want to contact us confidentially about any issues facing yourself or colleagues on these subjects email: richard.waite@emap.com

Click here to take the AJ’s coronavirus survey

For all AJ stories on the coronavirus, click here 

 

Comment
