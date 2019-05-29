Pawson and Chipperfield go large in Ibiza

John Pawson and David Chipperfield have been revealed to be among the 18 international practices working on a luxury residential development in Ibiza

The star London architects are each designing high-end villas for the second phase of the €360 million Sabina development, which will see up to 50 new BREEAM Excellent homes created on the Balearic island.

The 17ha project – backed by millionaire Anton Bilton’s Raven Property Group – will create a series of ‘ecologically inspired’ private dwellings on Ibiza’s west coast, with prices ranging from €4 million to €25 million.

The first phase, designed by Spanish architects Jordi Carreño, Jaime Romano and Rolf Blakstad, is due to complete at the end of next month (June) and includes a clubhouse featuring a restaurant, library, gym, spa, teen nightclub and hangout area, amphitheatre and non-denominational temple.

Alongside Pawson and Chipperfield and the phase one designers, architects selected for the second phase include Marcio Kogan of Brazil, Elias Rizo of Mexico, Matteo Thun from Italy, Rick Joy from the USA, Carlos Ferrater from Spain, Manuel Aires Mateus from Portugal, and Ami Szmelcman from Israel.