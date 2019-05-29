Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Pawson and Chipperfield go large in Ibiza

29 May, 2019 By Merlin Fulcher

John Pawson-designed villa for Sabina development in Ibiza

John Pawson-designed villa for Sabina development in Ibiza

1/6

Hide caption

  • John Pawson-designed villa for Sabina development in Ibiza

    John Pawson-designed villa for Sabina development in Ibiza

  • Sabina sunset sea view

    Sabina sunset view

  • Jordi Carreno-designed villa for Sabina development in Ibiza

    Jordi Carreno-designed villa for Sabina development in Ibiza

  • Rolf Blakstad-designed villa for Sabina development in Ibiza

    Rolf Blakstad-designed villa for Sabina development in Ibiza

  • Jaime Romano-designed villa for Sabina development in Ibiza

    Jaime Romano-designed villa for Sabina development in Ibiza

  • Sabina clubhouse by Rolf Blakstad

    Sabina clubhouse by Rolf Blakstad

  • Comment

John Pawson and David Chipperfield have been revealed to be among the 18 international practices working on a luxury residential development in Ibiza

The star London architects are each designing high-end villas for the second phase of the €360 million Sabina development, which will see up to 50 new BREEAM Excellent homes created on the Balearic island.

The 17ha project – backed by millionaire Anton Bilton’s Raven Property Group – will create a series of ‘ecologically inspired’ private dwellings on Ibiza’s west coast, with prices ranging from €4 million to €25 million.

The first phase, designed by Spanish architects Jordi Carreño, Jaime Romano and Rolf Blakstad, is due to complete at the end of next month (June) and includes a clubhouse featuring a restaurant, library, gym, spa, teen nightclub and hangout area, amphitheatre and non-denominational temple.

Alongside Pawson and Chipperfield and the phase one designers, architects selected for the second phase include Marcio Kogan of Brazil, Elias Rizo of Mexico, Matteo Thun from Italy, Rick Joy from the USA, Carlos Ferrater from Spain, Manuel Aires Mateus from Portugal, and Ami Szmelcman from Israel.

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

ARCHITECTURE JOBS BY EMAIL

Do you want the latest jobs emailed to you?
Sign up for job alerts.

AJ Jobs