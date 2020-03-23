Partington picked for Golden Lane Estate windows replacement

The winning team will draw up plans to overhaul window features throughout the Grade II-listed Golden Lane Estate and Grade II*-listed Crescent House. A small number of windows within the high-rise Great Arthur House – which was recently re-clad by JRA – are also included within the scope of the scheme.

The appointment comes two years after Studio Partington revamped the community hall on the estate. The project, backed by the City of London Corporation, will introduce double glazing in a bid to reduce cold bridging across the 1953-1962 development, which is located on the northern edge of the Barbican Estate in Clerkenwell.

Proposals will need to take account of the many bespoke casements across the estate, which often include counter-balancing elements. Seven tenders were received and the winning fee bid was £423,170, according to the OJEU award notice.

According to the brief: ‘The windows to the properties are bespoke and there are various window types present, for example Crescent House windows are predominantly timber with a steel inner casement to one of the windows.

‘It is thought that in most cases the windows will be able to be adapted to comply with current Building Regulations. However, in some cases this may not be possible, we will therefore require a full options appraisal for each block.’

Geoffry Powell won a high-profile architectural competition to design the Golden Lane Estate in 1951 and the practice Chamberlin, Powell & Bon was formed shortly thereafter to deliver the project. The 554-unit development was created on land devastated by bombing in the Cripplegate area of the Square Mile.

Cartwright Pickard completed an overhaul of Golden Lane’s swimming pool in 2015 and Studio Partington revamped the community hall in 2018. Studio Partington won planning for new cleaners’ welfare facilities within a disused undercroft on the neighbouring Barbican Estate earlier this year.