Parliament refurb: AHMM reveals first images of MPs’ temporary home

AHMM has revealed its proposals for a temporary new home for the House of Commons within the 1980s Grade II-listed Richmond House in Whitehall
The scheme, which includes a new debating chamber, is part of BDP’s wider £1.6 billion masterplan for Parliament’s Northern Estate. MPs will relocate to the building while the Palace of Westminster undergoes a £7 billion refurbishment.
The proposals have already drawn anger from heritage campaigners who are concerned that the majority of the ‘superb’ Richmond House building, except for the façade, will be demolished.
Last October, SAVE Britain’s Heritage spoke out after learning of planned changes to the structure, which was designed by Whitfield Partners and completed in 1986. Until recently it was occupied by the Department of Health.
The government admits that the AHMM scheme would effectively ‘replace’ Richmond House, with a design of ‘exceptional architectural quality’. It would, however, ‘retain key frontages visible to the public on Whitehall’.
As well as a triple-height central lobby space, the roughly £400 million redevelopment includes refurbishing the Georgian Richmond Terrace as well as 54 Parliament Street and 85 Whitehall.
The project features a new temporary entrance and visitor pavilion in front of Richmond House’s existing main façade opposite the Cenotaph. Once complete it will create ‘secure working spaces’ for all 650 MPs along with ‘thousands of staff’.
According to the design team, the new temporary chamber ’has been carefully designed to replicate the familiar character and the functions of the existing House of Commons chamber and will provide a greater level of accessibility for MPs and visitors, including a fully accessible public gallery’.
A new press gallery and education and participation spaces would also ‘be provided to ensure public access and engagement’.
A spokesperson for the project added: ‘The designs are also very mindful of the temporary use of the chamber itself and the brief has been thoroughly tested and pared back to ensure best value for money for the taxpayer.’
In 2016, BDP landed the contract to oversee the conversion of a number of listed buildings on the Northern Estate and create a new campus for MPs during Parliament’s refurbishment.
Work includes refurbishing and upgrading around 15,300m² of office space in several historic buildings, including the Norman Shaw buildings originally designed as the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police, along with 1 Derby Gate and 1 Parliament Street.
A series of planning applications are expected to be submitted later this year with public consultation running until the end of June.
Subject to planning, work could start on the Northern Estate next year though a full decant from the Palace of Westminster is not expected until 2025 at the earliest.
Liz Peace, chair of the shadow Sponsor Board of the Restoration and Renewal Programme, said: ‘These designs represent a really important first milestone on the way to creating a fully restored and renewed Palace of Westminster.
‘It’s increasingly urgent to carry out this work, and these proposals for the temporary House of Commons show that we’re making progress on this hugely important project.’
Meanwhile, the House of Lords is set to be rehoused in the Powell & Moya-designed Queen Elizabeth II conference centre, built in 1986. However that project, which is again being looked at by BDP, is only at the feasibility stage.
Ministers now plan to introduce legislation to create a London Olympics-style delivery body which will effectively run the revamp of Parliament – a job also being overseen by BDP.
©bdp northern estate masterplan
The northern estate plans in a nutshell
- A temporary House of Commons Chamber within a redeveloped Richmond House
- Improvements to the Grade I listed Norman Shaw North Building, with a new lightweight glass atrium created in the courtyard
- A new building within the existing courtyard of the Grade II* Norman Shaw South, which will become office space for MPs and staff
- Significant conservation improvements to other historic buildings, including to the rear elevations of the buildings fronting Canon Row and at 2 and 3 Parliament Street to improve internal layouts and modernise plant and equipment
- A link to connect Portcullis House with the wider Northern Estate, with expanded catering facilities to the rear of the building opening out onto Canon Row for informal meetings
- Enhanced security and improvements to the external environment, including a temporary visitor access pavilion in front of Richmond House, which would be removed once the House of Commons returns to the Palace of Westminster
- New internal landscaping, to improve circulation across the estate
- The complete remodelling of the rear 1980s elevation of 1 Parliament Street, to provide additional flexible, modern workspace.
Readers' comments (4)
Paul Lewis8 May, 2019 11:10 am
Why spend all that money on something temporary that will be over budget and run years late. Surely an existing building ,or buildings, could be easily re-purposed. What a waste of public funds.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
PLP Architecture8 May, 2019 11:17 am
The entrance on Whitehall is utterly tragic, destroying the setting and appreciation of Richmond House - the whole project is ruining a sensitive 20th century masterpiece.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
Tom Mason8 May, 2019 11:22 am
This is a preposterous waste of taxpayers money.
If a temporary parliament were to be proposed it should be proposed in another City such as Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester etc etc leading investment in other other areas of the UK. You could produce an extensive development for this amount of money rather than tiptoeing around the complexity of London. Look at Crossrail for example; the real reason for the huge uplift is trying to build in such a complex environment.
The reality is that the Palace of Westminster is not fit for the purpose of 21stC democracy or environmental standards and should be turned into a museum. We could still have the pomp and splendour if that's what people are worried about loosing; once or twice a year Parliament could be convened in the new museum.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
Chris Rogers8 May, 2019 11:46 am
As a piece of architecture this looks good. The facades are rich and interesting, and I didn't even know Norman Shaw had a courtyard. The reality of the lovely pathways etc won't emerge tho as that area is locked down tighter than you know what and no public access is permitted beyond the pub garden in Derby gate or down cannon Row. Clearly it's a tricky brief but it looks good. As for it being temporary, it won't be demolished but simply re-used, surely.
The only real issue is that gutting a listed building isn't really acceptable.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment