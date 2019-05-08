Parliament refurb: AHMM reveals first images of MPs’ temporary home

AHMM has revealed its proposals for a temporary new home for the House of Commons within the 1980s Grade II-listed Richmond House in Whitehall

The scheme, which includes a new debating chamber, is part of BDP’s wider £1.6 billion masterplan for Parliament’s Northern Estate. MPs will relocate to the building while the Palace of Westminster undergoes a £7 billion refurbishment.

The proposals have already drawn anger from heritage campaigners who are concerned that the majority of the ‘superb’ Richmond House building, except for the façade, will be demolished.

Last October, SAVE Britain’s Heritage spoke out after learning of planned changes to the structure, which was designed by Whitfield Partners and completed in 1986. Until recently it was occupied by the Department of Health.

The government admits that the AHMM scheme would effectively ‘replace’ Richmond House, with a design of ‘exceptional architectural quality’. It would, however, ‘retain key frontages visible to the public on Whitehall’.

As well as a triple-height central lobby space, the roughly £400 million redevelopment includes refurbishing the Georgian Richmond Terrace as well as 54 Parliament Street and 85 Whitehall.

The project features a new temporary entrance and visitor pavilion in front of Richmond House’s existing main façade opposite the Cenotaph. Once complete it will create ‘secure working spaces’ for all 650 MPs along with ‘thousands of staff’.

According to the design team, the new temporary chamber ’has been carefully designed to replicate the familiar character and the functions of the existing House of Commons chamber and will provide a greater level of accessibility for MPs and visitors, including a fully accessible public gallery’.

A new press gallery and education and participation spaces would also ‘be provided to ensure public access and engagement’.

A spokesperson for the project added: ‘The designs are also very mindful of the temporary use of the chamber itself and the brief has been thoroughly tested and pared back to ensure best value for money for the taxpayer.’

In 2016, BDP landed the contract to oversee the conversion of a number of listed buildings on the Northern Estate and create a new campus for MPs during Parliament’s refurbishment.

Work includes refurbishing and upgrading around 15,300m² of office space in several historic buildings, including the Norman Shaw buildings originally designed as the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police, along with 1 Derby Gate and 1 Parliament Street.

A series of planning applications are expected to be submitted later this year with public consultation running until the end of June.

Subject to planning, work could start on the Northern Estate next year though a full decant from the Palace of Westminster is not expected until 2025 at the earliest.

Liz Peace, chair of the shadow Sponsor Board of the Restoration and Renewal Programme, said: ‘These designs represent a really important first milestone on the way to creating a fully restored and renewed Palace of Westminster.

‘It’s increasingly urgent to carry out this work, and these proposals for the temporary House of Commons show that we’re making progress on this hugely important project.’

Meanwhile, the House of Lords is set to be rehoused in the Powell & Moya-designed Queen Elizabeth II conference centre, built in 1986. However that project, which is again being looked at by BDP, is only at the feasibility stage.

Ministers now plan to introduce legislation to create a London Olympics-style delivery body which will effectively run the revamp of Parliament – a job also being overseen by BDP.

BDP's northern Estate masterplan





