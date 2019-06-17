Panel announced for AJ masterclass on fire safety and timber

Leading structural engineer Kelly Harrison will take part in a panel debate during the morning masterclass on Friday 28 June

The future of fire safety: everything you need to know about the new regs includes an expert discussion on large-scale timber construction such as cross-laminated timber (CLT) structures in the context of the changes to Part B of the Building Regulations.

The panel comprises Kelly Harrison, an associate at leading structural engineering practice Heyne Tillett Steel, Anthony Thistleton, co-founder of Waugh Thistleton Architects and Geoff Wilkinson, AJ columnist, building regs expert and fire engineer.

The debate will follow a CPD-accredited lecture by Wilkinson about the changes to Part B following the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The event, which is for practising architects only, will take place in LTS Architects’ newly refurbished Science Gallery London. It is sponsored by building materials manufacturer James Hardie but is editorially independent and will be covered in a future issue of the AJ.

Science Gallery London is housed within the Grade II-listed Boland House located opposite London Bridge Station.

The future of fire safety: everything you need to know about the new regs Friday 28 June 9am-2pm, including lunch and refreshments

Science Gallery London, Great Maze Pond, London SE1 9GU

The event is now sold out. To register your interest and/or join the waiting list, click here

