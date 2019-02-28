PAD Studio lodges plans for 800m² sustainable home in rural Surrey

PAD Studio has submitted plans for a highly sustainable, five-bedroom house set within a private estate in rural Cobham, Surrey

The triple-glazed, super-insulated 800m² home, featuring a brick base and an upper storey of lightly charred Accoya, has been designed for an international family with three young children.

The house features an open-plan living area, indoor sports room, spa-inspired bathrooms, an outside kitchen, external terraces and a self-contained annexe and games room.

The house will be super-insulated, airtight (with MVHR), triple glazing throughout and sedum roofs.

Subject to planning work could start on site later this year.

Show Fullscreen Wp options g dev 06

The architect’s view The design is orientated towards views of nearby woodland and designed to minimise impact to the existing trees on the site. The house will be super-insulated, airtight (with MVHR), triple glazed throughout and with sedum roofs. The historic buildings in the older part of Cobham are largely built from brick which is referenced in the home’s masonry base. The upper storey of lightly charred Accoya has been selected both for longevity and to weather slowly and gracefully over time. There are few overtly contemporary new buildings in Cobham and we hope that, while contrasting with its neo-classical neighbours, the new home will help to raise design standards in the area and raise awareness of sustainable contemporary architecture.

Project data

Location Cobham, Surrey

Type of project One-off residential home

Client Private

Architect PAD studio

Landscape architect PAD studio

Quantity surveyor APS Associates

Start on site date 2019

Completion date 2020

Contract duration 60 weeks

Gross internal floor area 800m²

Form of contract and/or procurement Traditional

Total cost Undisclosed

Visuals Studio FIP