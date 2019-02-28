PAD Studio lodges plans for 800m² sustainable home in rural Surrey

PAD Studio has submitted plans for a highly sustainable, five-bedroom house set within a private estate in rural Cobham, Surrey
The triple-glazed, super-insulated 800m² home, featuring a brick base and an upper storey of lightly charred Accoya, has been designed for an international family with three young children.
The house features an open-plan living area, indoor sports room, spa-inspired bathrooms, an outside kitchen, external terraces and a self-contained annexe and games room.
The house will be super-insulated, airtight (with MVHR), triple glazing throughout and sedum roofs.
Subject to planning work could start on site later this year.
Wp options g dev 06
The architect’s view
The design is orientated towards views of nearby woodland and designed to minimise impact to the existing trees on the site. The house will be super-insulated, airtight (with MVHR), triple glazed throughout and with sedum roofs.
The historic buildings in the older part of Cobham are largely built from brick which is referenced in the home’s masonry base. The upper storey of lightly charred Accoya has been selected both for longevity and to weather slowly and gracefully over time.
There are few overtly contemporary new buildings in Cobham and we hope that, while contrasting with its neo-classical neighbours, the new home will help to raise design standards in the area and raise awareness of sustainable contemporary architecture.
Project data
Location Cobham, Surrey
Type of project One-off residential home
Client Private
Architect PAD studio
Landscape architect PAD studio
Quantity surveyor APS Associates
Start on site date 2019
Completion date 2020
Contract duration 60 weeks
Gross internal floor area 800m²
Form of contract and/or procurement Traditional
Total cost Undisclosed
Visuals Studio FIP
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.