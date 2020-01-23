OMI bags approval for Salford’s tallest tower

OMI Architects has won approval for a 55-storey private rented sector (PRS) apartment block which is set to become Salford’s tallest building

The 173m-tall, 545-flat One Heritage Tower sits in the burgeoning Greengate quarter next to the River Irwell on the border with Manchester City centre.

Although taller than Ian Simpson’s 169m-high Beetham Tower, the scheme will not be the highest in Greater Manchester; SimpsonHaugh’s Deansgate Square South Tower stands at 200m.

OMI’s 51,833m² project will house 264 one-bedroom flats (between 40m² and 60m²), 257 two-bedroom flats (61m² to 80m²) and 24 three-bedroom apartments (85m² to 200m²), as well as office space, 62 parking spaces, bike storage, a rooftop garden with pavilion and barbeque area, and a residents library.

There are also plans to create a new public square, Market Cross, on the site, currently a surface car park close to Manchester’s Victoria Station, which was the historic centre of the original settlement of Salford.

Historic England said it had no objection to the proposal, which was approved by Salford City Council earlier today (23 January), stating that the skyscraper would sit within a cluster of already existing and approved but unimplemented tall buildings. These include OMI’s own 44-storey Anaconda Cut tower.

OMI director Nick Berry said: ‘This [permission] is a major milestone for the project and for the wider Greengate area which is now a significant part of the regional centre.

‘One Heritage Tower will make a significant contribution to the profile of the area and will provide Greengate with an identity which sets it apart from other clusters around the city. We have worked closely with Salford City Council to ensure that our proposals are not only positive in their own right but compliment other neighbouring developments to contribute to a vibrant and successful place.’

The tower is backed by One Heritage Group, an investment fund based in Hong Kong.

Construction work is expect to start on the scheme towards the end of the year and complete by early 2024.

Show Fullscreen OMI One Heritage Tower in the Salford skyline OMI One Heritage Tower in the Salford skyline

Project data

Client One Heritage

Architect OMI Architects

Local authority Salford City Council

Landscape architect Layer

Planning consultant Euan Kellie

Structural engineer DP Squared

M&E consultant Crookes Walker

Quantity surveyor Gardner Theobald

Main contractor Appointment imminent

Funding Private

Tender date To be confirmed

Start on site date Winter 2020

Completion date Estimated 2023/2024

Gross internal floor area 51,833m²

Form of contract and/or procurement Annual CO2 emissions

Total cost Undisclosed