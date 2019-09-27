Unsupported browser

OMI Architects unveils 55-storey Salford scheme

27 September, 2019 By Greg Pitcher

OMI One Heritage Tower in the Salford skyline

OMI One Heritage Tower in the Salford skyline

  Comment

OMI Architects has revealed images of a 55-storey residential tower submitted for planning in Salford

The local practice’s 51,833m2 proposals would create the tallest building in the rapidly developing city, part of Greater Manchester.

The scheme, for Hong Kong-based developer One Heritage, would create 545 apartments in Salford’s Greengate district.

It would also include commercial space and public-realm improvements including a river walkway. There would be car and cycle parking spaces and resident facilities including a library, a gym and a rooftop garden.

The site – on the corner of Greengate and New Bridge Street – is close to Manchester’s Victoria station and is currently used as a surface car park.

A public consultation was held on the plans earlier this month. Talks are underway with contractors and, subject to planning, work could start on site late next year.

OMI Architects director Nick Berry said: ‘It’s fantastic to see plans for One Heritage Tower take a step forward today with this planning application and that local residents are supportive of the iconic design we have developed for the scheme.

‘We have worked closely with Salford City Council to create a building that not only ties in with Salford’s aspirations for the area but will make a significant contribution to the skyline of this emerging quarter of the city.’

Studio Egret West, Studio Partington and Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher last month revealed designs for a multi-tower 1,500-home scheme at Cotton Quay in Salford.

Project data

Location Greengate, Salford
Type of project Residential
Client One Heritage Tower
Architect OMI Architects
Landscape architect Layer
Planning consultant EKPS
Structural engineer DP Squared
M&E consultant Crookes Walker
Quantity surveyor Gardiner Theobold
CDM adviser Project 4 Safety
Start on site Autumn 2020
Completion Spring/summer 2024
Contract duration 40 Months
Gross internal floor area 51,833m2

