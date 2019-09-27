OMI Architects unveils 55-storey Salford scheme

OMI Architects has revealed images of a 55-storey residential tower submitted for planning in Salford

The local practice’s 51,833m2 proposals would create the tallest building in the rapidly developing city, part of Greater Manchester.

The scheme, for Hong Kong-based developer One Heritage, would create 545 apartments in Salford’s Greengate district.

It would also include commercial space and public-realm improvements including a river walkway. There would be car and cycle parking spaces and resident facilities including a library, a gym and a rooftop garden.

The site – on the corner of Greengate and New Bridge Street – is close to Manchester’s Victoria station and is currently used as a surface car park.

A public consultation was held on the plans earlier this month. Talks are underway with contractors and, subject to planning, work could start on site late next year.

OMI Architects director Nick Berry said: ‘It’s fantastic to see plans for One Heritage Tower take a step forward today with this planning application and that local residents are supportive of the iconic design we have developed for the scheme.

‘We have worked closely with Salford City Council to create a building that not only ties in with Salford’s aspirations for the area but will make a significant contribution to the skyline of this emerging quarter of the city.’

Studio Egret West, Studio Partington and Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher last month revealed designs for a multi-tower 1,500-home scheme at Cotton Quay in Salford.

Project data Location Greengate, Salford

Type of project Residential

Client One Heritage Tower

Architect OMI Architects

Landscape architect Layer

Planning consultant EKPS

Structural engineer DP Squared

M&E consultant Crookes Walker

Quantity surveyor Gardiner Theobold

CDM adviser Project 4 Safety

Start on site Autumn 2020

Completion Spring/summer 2024

Contract duration 40 Months

Gross internal floor area 51,833m2