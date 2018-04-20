OMA’s Ellen van Loon to give 2018 Women in Architecture lecture

Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA) partner Ellen van Loon is to give this year’s Women in Architecture lecture in London next month

Now in its eighth year, the AJ/Architectural Review Women in Architecture programme celebrates women architects and promotes role models for women in practice.

In 2016, the free annual lecture was given by Jane Drew Prize-winner Odile Decq; while last year fellow French architect Manuelle Gautrand – the first woman to win the European Prize for Architecture – talked about three of her most recent projects including the proposed Parramatta Cultural Centre in Sydney.

Van Loon joined Rotterdam-based OMA 20 years ago and has led several award-winning building projects – schemes she describes as combining ‘sophisticated design with precise execution’.

Among them are a pair of 2012 Stirling Prize-shortlisted buildings: New Court, the Rothschild Bank headquarters in London; and the Gartnavel Maggie’s Centre near Glasgow.

Some of her other most significant contributions include the new G-Star Headquarters in Amsterdam (2014); De Rotterdam, the largest building in the Netherlands (2013); the Prada Transformer pavilion in Seoul (2009); Casa da Musica in Porto (2005), winner of the 2007 RIBA European Award; and the Dutch Embassy in Berlin (2003), winner of the European Union Mies van der Rohe award in 2005.

Van Loon is currently working on Factory, a large performing arts venue for Manchester; a new building for Brighton College in England; the home of the Danish Architecture Center in Copenhagen; and she has recently been appointed for the renovation of the Binnenhof in the Hague.