Ollier Smurthwaite submits plans for off-grid flood-proof homes

Manchester-based practice Ollier Smurthwaite has lodged plans for five off-grid, flood-proof homes in a valley east of Oldham

The 1,335m² scheme will be built next to the River Tame between the villages of Uppermill and Dobcross and raised above the flood plain on stilts.

According to the architect, the five-bedroom detached homes are split into two volumes: ‘The taller, more dominant, stone-clad element responds to the local historic architectural context and faces the street’ with the cedar-clad rear elevation ‘expressing the eco-credentials of the design while also responding to the woodland and river setting.’

The super-insulated houses have been designed to Passivhaus standards with solar panels and ground source heat pump so they can be self-sufficient and off-grid.

A spokesperson for the studio said: ‘[The eco-credentials] align with Oldham Council’s strategy to become the greenest borough in Greater Manchester. The intention is that the development should have minimal impact on the natural flora and fauna and will leave it as undisturbed as possible.

‘Rather than surrounding the houses with conventional fencing and planting, the natural materials of the houses sit in the natural landscape. Semi-private outdoor amenity space is provided by a deck or jetty above the unspoiled site.’

Subject to approval, work is expected to start on site this July and take a year to complete.

Section ollier smurthwaite Section

Project data

Location Ladcastle Road, Dobcross, Saddleworth, Oldham

Local authority Oldham Council

Type of project New-build residential

Client Confidential

Architect Ollier Smurthwaite Architects

Landscape architect To be confirmed

Planning consultant Paul Butler Associates

Highways consultant Curtins

Ecology consultant REC & Rachel Hacking

Flood Risk consultant Ambiental

Structural engineer To be confirmed

M&E consultant To be confirmed

Quantity surveyor To be confirmed

CDM adviser To be confirmed

Lighting consultant To be confirmed

Main contractor To be confirmed

Funding To be confirmed

Tender date May 2020

Start on site date July 2020

Completion date July 2021

Contract duration 12 months

Gross internal floor area 1,335m²

Form of contract and/or procurement Traditional

Annual CO2 emissions 7.8kg/m2 per dwelling

Total cost To be confirmed