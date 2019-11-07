Office S&M reveals plans for infill flats in Croydon

Emerging practice Office S&M has submitted a planning application for eight new flats on an infill site in Croydon, south London

The London-based practice has lodged plans with Croydon Council for a 518m² scheme on the site of a former gravel pit in Thornton Heath.

It includes two three-bedroom flats, one two-bed, three one-beds and two studio units.

The scheme’s design features a barrel-vaulted roof and has tapering corners and diminishing tiling, which creates a forced perspective that ’aims to make the building appear further away than it actually is’.

According to the architect, this careful detailing elevates an affordable material to a high-quality finish, while also making a cohesive whole of building form.

All of the proposed units are dual-aspect and have generous private amenity, as well as a communal garden and play area at the front of the building.

Office S&M was co-founded by Hugh McEwen and Catrina Stewart in 2013 and is known for its unconventional and colourful house projects.

Earlier this year the practice’s unusual pink and green home in Bedford was granted planning approval, while Salmen House in Plaistow was shortlisted for the AJ Small Projects in 2018.

The project is expected to start on site in 2020.

Chipstead second floor plan