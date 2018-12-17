Norman Foster pays tribute to Sydney Opera House engineer Jack Zunz

The Arup engineer, who worked with Foster on the Hongkong and Shanghai Bank (HSBC) building and Stansted Airport, died last Tuesday (11 December).

Zunz, who was born in 1923, grew up in South Africa and graduated in civil engineering from the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg.

He joined Arup in 1950 and quickly rose to become the principal structural designer on Jørn Utzon’s Sydney Opera House in 1961, one of the most structurally ambitious projects in the world.

Foster said he was a ‘rare individual’ who ‘expertly combined the essence of engineering and design as a seamless whole’.

Describing him as an ‘uncle figure’, he added: ‘Jack Zunz was passionate on the subject of design education and the value that engineering, architecture and infrastructure can add to our society.

‘He shared books with me on the cultural standing of the engineer over history – in times of peace and war. He was far-sighted and right to the very end he was focused on the future.’

Recalling his work on Sydney Opera House, Foster said: ‘Throughout the project there were several setbacks – the architect resigned, costs spiralled, and the project was on course to be a national scandal. Jack was the only constant presence, who guided the project through the completion and was vindicated in the end with a building that is now a global icon.

‘I can recall Jack showing me the hardwood models which interlocked to demonstrate the fusion of geometry and engineering to realise the emblematic roof shells.’

In recognition of his career achievements, Zunz received the Gold Medal from the Institution of Structural Engineers (1988) and was made a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering (1983) and Honorary Member of the Architectural Association (2011).