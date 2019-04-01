Nicoll Russell wins Edinburgh glasshouse contest

The Dundee-based practice was chosen ahead of an undisclosed shortlist of rival firms to win the contest, which was tendered through the Crown Commercial Services framework.

The project is part of a wider £70 million regeneration of the garden which was founded in Holyrood Park close to 350 years ago and is now based at a 28ha site on Inverleith Row.

Dubbed ‘Edinburgh Biomes’, the redevelopment will also see botanic gardens’ existing Grade A-listed Victorian and 20th-century glasshouses refurbished and upgraded.

Commenting on the appointment, the practice said: ‘Nicoll Russell Studios was honoured to be invited to take part in the competition to design a new glasshouse for the RBGE and we were delighted to be selected to take our design forward.

‘Edinburgh Biomes is a fantastic project to be involved in and we are exhilarated by the prospect of seeing it unfold in the coming years. The RBGE is a world-renowned Scottish institution, with a proud history and, with the advent of RBGE Biomes project, it looks certain to have a very bright future.’

Nicoll Russell’s winning scheme was inspired by natural forms and will feature both an internal green wall and waterfall along with a viewing platform overlooking the city’s skyline.