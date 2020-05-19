Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Nick Brown submits plans for ‘Yorkshire’s tallest tower’

19 May, 2020 By Greg Pitcher

Nick Brown Architects' proposed Two Springwell Gardens

Nick Brown Architects' proposed Two Springwell Gardens

1/10

Hide caption

  • Nick Brown Architects' proposed Two Springwell Gardens

    Nick Brown Architects' proposed Two Springwell Gardens

  • Internal gardens at Nick Brown Architects' proposed Two Springwell Gardens

    Internal gardens at Nick Brown Architects' proposed Two Springwell Gardens

  • Internal gardens at Nick Brown Architects' proposed Two Springwell Gardens

    Internal gardens at Nick Brown Architects' proposed Two Springwell Gardens

  • Internal gardens at Nick Brown Architects' proposed Two Springwell Gardens

    Internal gardens at Nick Brown Architects' proposed Two Springwell Gardens

  • Building Reception at Nick Brown Architects' proposed Two Springwell Gardens

    Building Reception at Nick Brown Architects' proposed Two Springwell Gardens

  • Cross section diagram from Two Springwell Gardens planning documents

    Cross section diagram from Two Springwell Gardens planning documents

  • Site plan from Two Springwell Gardens planning documents

    Site plan from Two Springwell Gardens planning documents

  • Elevations diagram from Two Springwell Gardens planning documents

    Elevations diagram from Two Springwell Gardens planning documents

  • Floor plans 2 20 nick brown two springwell gardens

    Typical plans - floors 2-20

  • Site plan nick brown two springwell gardens with key
  • 1 Comment

Nick Brown Architects has submitted plans for a 46-storey residential tower in Leeds that the practice claims will be Yorkshire’s tallest

The Leeds-based studio handed in proposals to the local authority last week for the 112m-high Two Springwell Gardens project in its home city.

Designed for local developer Citylife, the £175 million scheme just west of Leeds station would create 604 flats as well as 279m² of commercial space.

It would be located on the corner of Springwell Road and Whitehall Road, close to Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios’ South Bank scheme, which will feature its own 40-storey housing tower.

Other skyscrapers in Leeds include Aedas’s existing 32-level Bridgewater Place Tower and BDP’s proposed 33-storey mixed-use ‘giant clamp’ which is currently being redesigned and has yet to be submitted.

Nick Brown’s proposed scheme is next to Citylife’s under-construction 16-storey One Springwell Gardens residential scheme.

Floor plans 2 20 nick brown two springwell gardens

Plans for floors 2-20.

Typical plans - floors 2-20

The practice said Two Springwell Gardens had been designed to incorporate vertical communal gardens within the building.

’The vertical gardens not only create visual interest but also provide other benefits to the development and its residents, including an improved sense of wellbeing,’ said planning documents.

’The sky gardens will also create an enhanced sense of community within the development, as they will provide an idyllic setting for residents to meet and relax with one another.’

Citylife director Antony Georgallis said: ‘Two Springwell Gardens has a bold visual identity, thanks to a distinctive sail-like façade. By being brave with our design, if planning is granted, we will contribute towards a new skyline for the city.

‘In addition, we will deliver vertical sky gardens, high-specification apartments, and private roof terraces and courtyards, which will combine to deliver a powerful sense of place and community.’

Site plan nick brown two springwell gardens with key

Site plan nick brown two springwell gardens with key

 

Tags

View comment (1)
  • 1 Comment

You might also like...

Readers' comments (1)

  • Chris Dunn19 May, 2020 8:54 am

    Love a 'new Yorkshire's tallest' story. That floorplan though!! 16 flats off an internal lobby with no natural light. No private amenity space. And those corridors to the flats! Surely Yorkshire's tallest should be a symbol of the region's generosity and aspirations, not reaffirming its less flattering stereotype?

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more