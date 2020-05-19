Nick Brown submits plans for ‘Yorkshire’s tallest tower’

Nick Brown Architects has submitted plans for a 46-storey residential tower in Leeds that the practice claims will be Yorkshire’s tallest

The Leeds-based studio handed in proposals to the local authority last week for the 112m-high Two Springwell Gardens project in its home city.

Designed for local developer Citylife, the £175 million scheme just west of Leeds station would create 604 flats as well as 279m² of commercial space.

It would be located on the corner of Springwell Road and Whitehall Road, close to Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios’ South Bank scheme, which will feature its own 40-storey housing tower.

Other skyscrapers in Leeds include Aedas’s existing 32-level Bridgewater Place Tower and BDP’s proposed 33-storey mixed-use ‘giant clamp’ which is currently being redesigned and has yet to be submitted.

Nick Brown’s proposed scheme is next to Citylife’s under-construction 16-storey One Springwell Gardens residential scheme.

Plans for floors 2-20. Typical plans - floors 2-20

The practice said Two Springwell Gardens had been designed to incorporate vertical communal gardens within the building.

’The vertical gardens not only create visual interest but also provide other benefits to the development and its residents, including an improved sense of wellbeing,’ said planning documents.

’The sky gardens will also create an enhanced sense of community within the development, as they will provide an idyllic setting for residents to meet and relax with one another.’

Citylife director Antony Georgallis said: ‘Two Springwell Gardens has a bold visual identity, thanks to a distinctive sail-like façade. By being brave with our design, if planning is granted, we will contribute towards a new skyline for the city.

‘In addition, we will deliver vertical sky gardens, high-specification apartments, and private roof terraces and courtyards, which will combine to deliver a powerful sense of place and community.’