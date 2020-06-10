Next wave of architects sought for public sector roles

Public Practice is looking for a fresh wave of practising architects and other building professionals to switch to public sector roles and boost the fight against Covid-19

The organisation launched the recruitment drive for its fifth cohort of associates to undertake one-year placements in councils, NHS trusts, and other state-run bodies.

Since its launch in early 2018, Public Practice has helped embed 123 professionals in 42 local authorities. Nine in 10 have decided to stay in the public sector after their initial fixed-term contracts.

In April this year, a 39-strong intake (pictured) joined 22 councils, many directly helping their new employers respond to the coronavirus crisis.

Now, following interviews with 22 public bodies, Public Practice is seeking applicants with specific skills needed to help counter the long-term impact of the ongoing pandemic.

Experience is sought in housing delivery, urban health, civil engineering, community engagement and economic development. Demand continues for expertise in planning, urban design, architecture, landscape, heritage, environmental sustainability and related disciplines.

Chief executive of Public Practice Finn Williams said: ‘A lot of the speculation about how Covid-19 might change planning and design has been informed by existing opinions, rather than the reality on the ground.

‘We heard how planning and regeneration officers have brought vital practical and spatial skills to respond to the immediate impacts of Covid-19 from the very beginning of the outbreak.

‘As authorities face the longer-term task of tackling structural inequalities in health, society and the economy exposed by the pandemic, there will be a growing need for a diverse range of built environment practitioners to work directly and collaboratively with communities.’

Applicants from a range of backgrounds with at least three years’ experience in practice are encouraged to apply before midday on Monday, 20 July.

A three-stage recruitment process is used to select associates, who will join public bodies from the end of this year.