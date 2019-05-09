Next SimpsonHaugh Manchester office block unveiled

Developer MEPC has revealed the clearest image yet of SimpsonHaugh’s proposed 4 Angel Square

The 11-storey office building, submitted to Manchester City Council for planning permission, would sit on the corner of Corporation Street and Miller Street within the 8ha NOMA development.

Sketches of the tower were published earlier this year but now the full picture of the Rubix Cube-like structure can be seen.

The scheme would accommodate some 2,000 workers through 18,500m² of office space, along with ground floor retail units. New public realm would include an improved link to 3DReid’s One Angel Square.

SimpsonHaugh’s 4 Angel Square Manchester May 2019 SimpsonHaugh’s 4 Angel Square Manchester

MEPC head of development Paul Pavia said: ‘Major corporates from not just the UK but across the globe are looking to base some of their operations in Manchester, thanks to the city’s strong civic leadership, thriving culture and leisure scene and increasing transport and digital connectivity.

‘Four Angel Square will bring some much needed supply to the Manchester office market, with demand for high-quality workspace outstripping supply. We’re excited to be submitting our proposals to the city council.’

In total, NOMA will provide 230,000m² of new-build and renovated office space as well as housing, retail and leisure facilities and public realm works.

Four Angel Square joins a long line of SimpsonHaugh schemes in Manchester.

In March, the practice cut 12 storeys from a proposed residential tower backed by cricketer-turned-developer Andrew Flintoff in the city.

Last October SimpsonHaugh unveiled plans for a 21-storey hotel a stone’s throw from its landmark 47-storey Beetham Tower.

And Manchester City Council last year approved SimpsonHaugh’s transformation of the Great Northern Warehouse area of the city.