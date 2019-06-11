New practice wins Letchworth Garden City contest

New ’urban design and architectural practice’ EcoResponsive Environments has won a competition to develop designs for an extension of Letchworth Garden City

Founded last year by two former PDP architects and one existing employee, the newcomers were chosen ahead of Stride Treglown, Sarah Wigglesworth Architects and CF Møller Architects for the highly sought-after job.

The two-stage competition invited participants to draw up proposals for a landmark 44.5ha site to the north of Ebenezer Howard’s visionary garden city in Hertfordshire. Applications were received from 11 countries, including India, Iran and Thailand.

The judges included RIBA past-president Jane Duncan along with representatives from Anglian Water, the Building Research Establishment, the Heritage Foundation, Homes England, the Town and Country Planning Association, law firm Cushman Wakefield and the University of Hertfordshire.

EcoResponsive Environments impressed the panel with its ‘enthusiasm, understanding of key issues and breadth of thinking applied to get beneath the skin of the project’.

‘The team demonstrated a particularly strong understanding of resource-efficient design, which built on team members’ experience of living and delivering projects in less developed parts of the world,’ added RIBA Competitions in a statement.

The competition is the first project won by the practice, which is based in London and run by directors Ka Lok Man, Prachi Rampuria and Soham De - a trio who share a combined 27 years of service at PDP. Rampuria continues to work at PDP as well as EcoResponsive Environments.

Founded in 1903, Letchworth Garden City was extended in the 1980s, and will have another 900 homes and related facilities added on a 45ha site. Design concepts generated by EcoResponsive Environments will inform the overall masterplan for this project.