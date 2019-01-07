New practice Design Haus: ‘We deliver whatever our clients want – it’s not about our egos’

The latest in a series of practice profiles looking at those who have recently decided to set up their own architectural outfits

Practice name Design Haus Partnership

Based Stockport

Founded November 2018

Main people Vicky Saunders with Alin Pal, Justin Saunders, Lee Podmore, Henar Palomar, Kerry Dragon, Elliot Denby, Emma Cross, Leanne Taylor and Manuel Atkinson.

Where have you come from?

Design Haus is a new studio headed by housing architect Vicky Saunders, focusing on creating grand housing designs for people across Cheshire and the North West. We’re part of the BTP Architects Group, which has specialised in housing design for more than 70 years.

We provide a complete architectural design service with interior designers and landscapers as part of the team.

Having worked with luxury homeowners for a number of years, we are fully versed in the latest smart home technologies and eco-friendly and sustainable design.

What work do you have and what kind of projects are you looking for?

Our aim is simple; to deliver your dream home that suits your style and personality. Each of our designs is bespoke, ranging from ultra-modern new-build houses, through extensions and remodelling works to the conversion of listed buildings.

We are currently working on a modern five-bedroom new-build in Lymm, complete with elderly suite, and another new four-bedroom luxury house in Wilmslow.

Saunders has designed homes ranging from modern luxury properties for footballers to beautiful converted historic buildings in Cheshire. However, this work was always undertaken below the radar and by word of mouth.

That’s why Design Haus has been set up; to focus solely on the private housing market, creating luxury homes for people and local developers. What we’re offering is something new – a made-to-measure design solution, comprising interiors, architecture, build and landscaping, taking the stress out of designing your own home for clients. We also source plots of land for those of our clients wishing to build their homes from scratch.

What are your ambitions?

We are a close-knit team of eight design professionals, looking to expand gradually to ensure we can continue to provide a truly bespoke and individualistic luxury housing service for our clients for many years to come.

What are the biggest challenges facing yourself as a start-up and the profession generally?

Setting up a new business when there is such uncertainty around Brexit. Although housing demand continues apace at the moment, we’re all unsure as to what the future will hold.

We’ve a solid foundation for our new firm though, which is built on our strong track record and our unique offer to clients of a full housing design and build service.

Which scheme, completed in the last five years, has inspired you most?

Pheasants, Henley-on-Thames by Sarah Griffiths and Amin Taha on the banks of the River Thames. It reflects the owners’ personalities and is a quirky, clever design that maximises space and light.

Show Fullscreen Pheasants, Henley-on-Thames by Sarah Griffiths and Amin Taha Source: Tim Soar Pheasants, Henley-on-Thames by Sarah Griffiths and Amin Taha





How are you marketing yourselves? We are offering free design consultations for homeowners throughout Cheshire to have a no-obligation chat through their ideas and aspirations for their homes.

We’ re offering free design consultations for homeowners throughout Cheshire

Our ethos is to deliver whatever our clients want, it is not about our egos or predilections as architects, but asking the right questions and delivering the dream home our clients envisage they will love living in.

Website www.designhauspartnership.com