New AJ100 sustainability award nominations revealed

The AJ can name the finalists competing to be crowned AJ100 Sustainability Champion and AJ100 Sustainable Initiative of the Year

The contenders for the inaugural AJ100 Award include environmental design engineer Clara Bagenal George, who founded the London Energy Transformation Initiative (LETI), and a joint nomination for Haworth Tompkins co-founder Steve Tompkins with Michael Pawlyn for their work setting up Architects Declare.

The shortlist is completed by Levitt Bernstein’s head of sustainability Clare Murray – nominated for her work with the practice and with LETI – and Louisa Bowles, who heads Hawkins\Brown’s specialist sustainability group and has been put forward for work which includes development of HBERT, Hawkins\Brown’s in-house embodied carbon measuring tool.

The AJ has also revealed below the finalists for the AJ100 Sustainable Initiative of the Year award. The prize replaces the annual Sustainable Practice of the Year award.

The contenders includes Hopkins’ energy and carbon benchmarking database, Architype’s work on PassivhausPlus schemes and the establishment of Architects Declare.

Both award categories reflect the AJ100’s new spotlight on on how the nation’s largest practices are tackling the climate emergency (see AJ100 2020: Three-quarters of firms have signed up to Architects Declare).

The winners of all the awards will be announced in September.

Sustainability Champion of the Year 2020

Show Fullscreen Clare Murray of Levitt Bernstein at the Climate Strike [September 2019] London Energy Transformation Initiative (LETI) founder Clara Bagenal George (middle front, holding sign) and Clare Murray of Levitt Bernstein (middle back, wearing black) at the Climate Strike, September 2019

Sustainability Initiative of the Year 2020

Perkins and Will – Zero Operational Carbon Strategies Report

– Zero Operational Carbon Strategies Report Arup – Circular Façade at Triton Square

– Circular Façade at Triton Square Architects Declare – Haworth Tompkins and others

– Haworth Tompkins and others Architype - Passivhaus Plus

- Passivhaus Plus Hawkins\Brown - Zero Carbon: Zero Harm

- Zero Carbon: Zero Harm Hopkins - Energy and carbon benchmarking database

- Energy and carbon benchmarking database Orms - whole life carbon analysis and other initiatives