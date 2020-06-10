Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

New AJ100 sustainability award nominations revealed

10 June, 2020 By

Clara bg elementa consulting

Sustainability Champion of the Year finalist: Clara Bagenal George of Elementa Consulting who founded the London Energy Transformation Initiative (LETI)

1/7

Hide caption

  • Clara bg elementa consulting

    Sustainability Champion of the Year finalist: Clara Bagenal George of Elementa Consulting who founded the London Energy Transformation Initiative (LETI)

  • 1 clare murray

    Sustainability Champion of the Year finalist: Clare Murray, head of sustainability at Levitt Bernstein

  • Sustainabilitychampiontheyear01 ©hawkinsbrown

    Sustainability Champion of the Year finalist: Louisa Bowles, head of Hawkins\Brown’s specialist sustainability group.

    Source:Hawkins\Brown

  • Tompkins and pawlyn

    Sustainability Champion of the Year finalists: Steve Tompkins with Michael Pawlyn for their work setting up Architects Declare [joint nominee].

  • Sustainabilityoftheyear agargrove ©jackhobhouse

    Hawkins\Brown 'Zero Carbon, Zero Harm' initiative at Agar Grove, Passivhaus estate regeneration

  • Wwf uk living planet centre

    Sustainability Initiative of the Year 2020: Hopkins' energy and carbon benchmarking initiative - WWF UK Living Planet Centre

  • Orms 2019rasubmission 01

    Orms 2019 RA submission

  • Comment

The AJ can name the finalists competing to be crowned AJ100 Sustainability Champion and AJ100 Sustainable Initiative of the Year

The contenders for the inaugural AJ100 Award include environmental design engineer Clara Bagenal George, who founded the London Energy Transformation Initiative (LETI), and a joint nomination for Haworth Tompkins co-founder Steve Tompkins with Michael Pawlyn for their work setting up Architects Declare.

The shortlist is completed by Levitt Bernstein’s head of sustainability Clare Murray – nominated for her work with the practice and with LETI – and Louisa Bowles, who heads Hawkins\Brown’s specialist sustainability group and has been put forward for work which includes development of HBERT, Hawkins\Brown’s in-house embodied carbon measuring tool.

The AJ has also revealed below the finalists for the AJ100 Sustainable Initiative of the Year award. The prize replaces the annual Sustainable Practice of the Year award.

The contenders includes Hopkins’ energy and carbon benchmarking database, Architype’s work on PassivhausPlus schemes and the establishment of Architects Declare.

Both award categories reflect the AJ100’s new spotlight on on how the nation’s largest practices are tackling the climate emergency (see AJ100 2020: Three-quarters of firms have signed up to Architects Declare). 

The winners of all the awards will be announced in September.

Sustainability Champion of the Year 2020

  • Clara B George, Elementa Consulting/LETI
  • Steve Tompkins (Haworth Tompkins) with Michael Pawlyn (Exploration Architecture) 
  • Clare Murray, Levitt Bernstein
  • Louisa Bowles, Hawkins Brown 

4 clare at climate strike

Clare Murray of Levitt Bernstein at the Climate Strike [September 2019]

London Energy Transformation Initiative (LETI) founder Clara Bagenal George (middle front, holding sign) and Clare Murray of Levitt Bernstein (middle back, wearing black) at the Climate Strike, September 2019

Sustainability Initiative of the Year 2020

  • Perkins and Will – Zero Operational Carbon Strategies Report
  • Arup – Circular Façade at Triton Square
  • Architects Declare – Haworth Tompkins and others
  • Architype - Passivhaus Plus
  • Hawkins\Brown - Zero Carbon: Zero Harm
  • Hopkins - Energy and carbon benchmarking database
  • Orms - whole life carbon analysis and other initiatives

Battersea arts centre architects declare day 4

Battersea Arts Centre - Architects Declare gathering in November 2019

Battersea Arts Centre - Architects Declare gathering in November 2019

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more