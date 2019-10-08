Network Rail named RIBA Client of the Year 2019

Network Rail been named the RIBA Client of the Year 2019 and praised for its ‘incredible record’ of commissioning architects
The owner and infrastructure manager of most of the railways in Great Britain, Network Rail appointed Grimshaw to deliver the RIBA Stirling Prize-shortlisted London Bridge Station, just one of a range of award-winning schemes.
Since it was set up in 2002, the arm’s length delivery body of the Department of Transport has picked up a clutch of RIBA awards, including St Pancras International by Foster + Partners (2008), Blackfriars Station by Pascall+Watson (2013), King’s Cross Station by John McAslan + Partners (2014), and King’s Cross Square by Stanton Williams (2015).
In 2019 its award-winning projects included Hackney Wick Station, with London Legacy Development Corporation, by Landolt + Brown, and Ordsall Chord in Manchester by BDP.
Network Rail was selected for the award from a shortlist that included the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Norwich City Council, and the University of Cambridge.
Chair of the RIBA Client of the Year jury, Jo Bacon of Allies and Morrison, said: ‘Network Rail has made considerable investment in projects to transform rail infrastructure across the UK. With its incredible record of commissioning RIBA-chartered architects and its commitment to the creation of high-quality civic spaces, Network Rail is a worthy winner of the 2019 RIBA Client of the Year.’
The annual award ‘recognises the role that a good client plays in championing brilliant architecture’.
In 2018 the Client of the Year award went to Argent, the developer behind the regeneration of King’s Cross.
The winner of the 2019 accolade was announced tonight (Tuesday, 8 October) as part of the RIBA Stirling Prize event at The Roundhouse in London.
Winner and shortlist
WINNER: Network Rail for Hackney Wick Station, London, by Landolt + Brown (a joint venture with London Legacy Development Corporation), London Bridge Station by Grimshaw, and Ordsall Chord, Manchester, by BDP
Norwich City Council for Goldsmith Street, Norwich, by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley
University of Cambridge for Eddington Lot 1 by WilkinsonEyre with Mole Architects, Eddington Masterplan by AECOM, Kettle’s Yard by Jamie Fobert Architects, North West Cambridge Utility Buildings by Robin Lee Architecture, and Simon Sainsbury Centre by Stanton Williams
Yorkshire Sculpture Park for The Weston, Yorkshire Sculpture Park, by Feilden Fowles Architects
